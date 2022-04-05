How to make the perfect Rice Krispie Buns and the common mistakes to avoid

These no-bake treats have been the centrepiece of Irish birthday parties for decades. They're also the best starter recipe for kids who want to learn how to cook 
Teach the children how to make classic Rice Crispie Buns and never look back. 

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 12:30
Ciara McDonnell

Use the right chocolate 

Rice Krispie buns are not the best vehicles for fancy chocolate - it is a milk chocolate situation here or nothing at all. If you are a child of the pre 1990s in Ireland, you will subscribe to only one type of chocolate for Rice Krispie buns - the so-called 'cooking chocolate' from the baking section of the supermarket. Knowing all that we know now about palm oil and other nasties, it is probably best to use a medium grade milk chocolate for your buns, these days. 

Don't weigh your ingredients

Melt your chocolate first and then pour in the cereal, stirring until you've got the consistency you want. You do not want the chocolate dripping off the cereal, but you do want it to be well coated. The best way to test this out of course, is by testing it yourself, and eating some of the mixture. 

What about other additions?

I am a fan of a rogue Mars bar in the mix here, and Kellogg's use marshmallows in their American version called Rice Krispie Treats. Both give a pleasing squidgy texture to the treats, and allow the mixture to be sliced into squares rather than decanted into bun cases. 

Melt the chocolate gently

To avoid the chocolate seizing (you will know if this happens because it will take on a grainy texture and become thick and gloopy all of a sudden), melt over gently boiling water. Don't allow the water to touch the bottom of the bowl. If the chocolate does seize, add a dollop of cold butter and stir. If it still not back to it's old glossy self once that is stirred in, try adding a drizzle of golden syrup. 

Embrace the idea of toppings 

Darina adds Jelly Tots or Smarties, my children favour a chocolate button or if going rogue, a Malteaser squished into the middle. You can add sprinkles or spray with edible glitter - whatever your heart desires. 

Store correctly

If you store your Rice Krispie Buns in a sealed container they will stay fresh for up to a week. If they last that long. 

Aunty Pam’s rice krispie buns

recipe by:Darina Allen

For an extra surprise, pop a Smartie, Jelly Tot or chocolate egg on top to create these special treats, perfect for kids to make

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g milk chocolate

  • 75g Kellogg's Rice Krispies

  • Smarties, Jelly Tots or chocolate eggs

Method

  1. Melt the chocolate in a glass bowl over a saucepan of simmering but not boiling water.

  2. Gradually add the rice krispies, careful not to break them up too much.

  3. Spoon a heaped teaspoon into mini muffin cases. While they are still soft, gently press in a Smartie or Jelly Tot.

  4. Chill in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours and serve on a pretty cake plate.

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

