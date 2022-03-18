Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make a chocolate cake in your air fryer 

An air fryer is essentially a small, powerful fan oven. It circulates hot air faster than a regular fan oven, and as a result, it cooks food more quickly. It can ‘fry’, roast, dehydrate and of course bake. It really is a very versatile tool.

This gorgeous chocolate fondant takes less than thirty minutes to prepare and bake and tastes incredible. The little hit of chilli in this fondant is stunning, chocolate and chilli are just a fabulous flavour combination. I use smoked chilli flakes produced by Frank Hederman in his Belvelly Smokehouse on Great Island in Cork for this dish. You can order them online, and they are fabulous. I use them a lot in both savoury and sweet dishes. Hederman also produces the best smoked paprika I have ever tasted, so grab some of that as well if you can.