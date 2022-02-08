How to make the perfect rhubarb crumble and the common mistakes to avoid

Cut your rhubarb the right size

You may have been brought up with a rhubarb crumble that was a stringy mess, but this does not have to be the case. By cutting it into thumb-sized pieces, your rhubarb should maintain its shape for the most part, and result in a far more palate-pleasing result.

To thicken or not to thicken?

I am not a fan of crumbles that have been thickened with cornflour, because when fruit cooks in its own juices with sugar, a syrup forms that is the perfect dessert consistency. If you insist, I suggest mixing half a teaspoon cornflour with a teaspoon of orange juice and stirring it into the fruit mixture before adding your topping.

Sweet but not too sweet

Rhubarb can be extremely tart and therefore will need quite a bit of sweetening. I like to drizzle honey or maple syrup in place of sugar, along with the juice of a ripe orange - and sometimes the zest, if it is unwaxed and organic. If using sugar, I favour either light brown or muscovado sugar. You will need to use less than caster sugar because of its deep flavour profile.

A little spice can be nice

Spice to your heart's content. I like to add cinnamon or mixed spice or a good pinch of dried ginger to my rhubarb. I often grate in fresh ginger too. If you want a mellow crumble, a splash of good quality vanilla extract is always welcome.

Texture versus rubble

The trifecta of a good crumble is butter, flour and sugar but the addition of nuts, seeds or porridge oats can bring it to a new level thanks to the crunch factor they bring. Consider almonds and hazelnuts your friends in a rhubarb crumble.

Cream or custard?

Both, in my opinion. Often, I serve crumble with vanilla ice cream and warm custard. Be abundant with your accompaniments - in all desserts - as a rule.