How to make the perfect rhubarb crumble and the common mistakes to avoid

You may have been brought up with a rhubarb crumble that was a stringy mess, but this does not have to be the case. By cutting it into thumb-sized pieces, your rhubarb should maintain its shape for the most part, and result in a far more palate-pleasing result.
I am not a fan of crumbles that have been thickened with cornflour, because when fruit cooks in its own juices with sugar, a syrup forms that is the perfect dessert consistency. If you insist, I suggest mixing half a teaspoon cornflour with a teaspoon of orange juice and stirring it into the fruit mixture before adding your topping.
Rhubarb can be extremely tart and therefore will need quite a bit of sweetening. I like to drizzle honey or maple syrup in place of sugar, along with the juice of a ripe orange - and sometimes the zest, if it is unwaxed and organic. If using sugar, I favour either light brown or muscovado sugar. You will need to use less than caster sugar because of its deep flavour profile.
Spice to your heart's content. I like to add cinnamon or mixed spice or a good pinch of dried ginger to my rhubarb. I often grate in fresh ginger too. If you want a mellow crumble, a splash of good quality vanilla extract is always welcome.
The trifecta of a good crumble is butter, flour and sugar but the addition of nuts, seeds or porridge oats can bring it to a new level thanks to the crunch factor they bring. Consider almonds and hazelnuts your friends in a rhubarb crumble.
Both, in my opinion. Often, I serve crumble with vanilla ice cream and warm custard. Be abundant with your accompaniments - in all desserts - as a rule.
Rhubarb crumble
This comfort food classic is burting with tart rhubarb and perfect with a dollop of vanilla ice cream for a summertime treat
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
700g rhubarb
110g granulated sugar
1-2 tbsp water
For the crumble:
110g plain flour
50g cold butter
50g caster sugar
25g chopped almonds or hazelnuts
½ tsp cinnamon
Method
Preheated the oven to 180°C.
Slice the rhubarb into 1 inch pieces, place into a pie dish and sprinkle with the sugar.
Rub the butter into the flour just until the mixture resembles coarse bread crumbs, add the sugar and cinnamon and chopped nuts if using. Sprinkle this mixture over the rhubarb in the pie dish.
Bake for 30-45 minutes or until the topping is cooked and golden.
Serve with whipped cream and soft brown sugar.