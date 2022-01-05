Vegan doughnuts and five other shop-bought snacks you may not realise are plant-based

Whether you already have a plant-based diet or you’re trying out Veganuary this year, you might be on the hunt for something delicious to enjoy as a treat.

From new vegan doughnuts to a good old reliable chocolate bar, we’ve rounded up some of the best snacks from familiar brands that you might not have known are vegan.

Not your average doughnut

Krispy Kreme has announced a vegan-friendly recipe for its new range of doughnuts for 2022 that include Fudge Brownie Bliss, Caramel Choc Delight, and Apple Custard Crumble flavours. Not only are they certified by the Vegan Society, but Krispy Kreme assures that there is no compromise on the iconic light and fluffy dough taste.

Get dipping

If you’re feeling like having a biscuit with your tea, you might not know that the famous Lotus Biscoff biscuits are vegan friendly. The crunchy treats contain no animal by-products, making them a perfect plant-based treat. Just be careful when picking up the biscuits as the chocolate-filled flavour is not vegan, so always check the packaging.

Eat and chill

With Magnum's vegan range, you don’t have to miss out on a movie-night staple. In 2019, Magnum Vegan won PETA's Vegan Food Award for the best vegan ice cream, so with a range of flavours such as the Non-Dairy Classic, Vegan Almond, or Sea Salt Caramel, who could resist?

Glass half full

For all the chocoholics out there, Cadbury has unleashed a plant-based chocolate bar at Supervalu and Dunnes Stores nationwide. Cadbury uses almond paste instead of the trademark 'glass and a half' of milk and offers two flavours: Smooth Chocolate and Smooth Chocolate with Salted Caramel.

Indulge in a salty snack

If you've embraced plant-based eating, you might think that some of your favourite crisps are out of reach. This is joyfully not the case - Tayto has an extensive range of vegan crisps - even some of the meat flavoured ones contain no animal products. Its Smokey Bacon, Prawn Cocktail, Occasions Bacon Fries, Bistro Salt and Vinegar, Bistro Sweet Chilli, Treble Crunch, Chipsticks, Snax, Thai Rings, Spicy Rings, Burger Bites, and Bacon Waffles are all suitable for vegans.

Have a break

KitKat launched a vegan version of its classic bar in 2021, and it gets the firm thumbs up from us. Covered with a rice-based chocolate coating and certified by The Vegan Society, the bar is just as delicious as its non-vegan counterpart.