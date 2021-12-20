What times are supermarkets opening this week and when are they closing for Christmas?

DUNNES STORES

Dunnes Stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 2am in some stores. Opening hours will vary so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 7am - 2am

Tuesday 21st: 7am - 2am

Wednesday 22nd: 7am - 2am

Thursday 23rd: 7am - 2am

Friday 24th: 7am - 6pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED

Sunday 26th: CLOSED

SUPERVALU

Many SuperValu stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until midnight in some stores. Opening hours will vary so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 7am - midnight

Tuesday 21st: 7am - midnight

Wednesday 22nd: 7am - midnight

Thursday 23rd: 7am - midnight

Friday 24th: 7am - 8pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED

Sunday 26th: 10am - 6pm

TESCO

Tesco stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 1am in larger stores. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 7am - 1am

Tuesday 21st: 7am - 1am

Wednesday 22nd: 7am - 1am

Thursday 23rd: 7am - 1am

Friday 24th: 6am - 7pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED

Sunday 26th: 10am - 8pm

ALDI

Aldi stores will be open at 8am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 11pm. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 8am to 11pm

Tuesday 21st: 8am to 11pm

Wednesday 22nd: 8am to 11pm

Thursday 23rd: 8am to 11pm

Friday 24th: 8am to 7pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED

Sunday 26th: CLOSED

LIDL

Lidl stores will be open at 8am during Christmas week, with opening hours until 10pm. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 8am - 10pm

Tuesday 21st: 8am - 10pm

Wednesday 22nd: 8am - 10pm

Thursday 23rd: 8am - 10pm

Friday 24th: 8am - 6pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED

Sunday 26th: CLOSED