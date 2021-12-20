What times are supermarkets opening this week and when are they closing for Christmas?

Here's when you can shop at Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi and SuperValu this week
If you have some festive grocery shopping left to do, here's when you can visit your preferred supermarket this week.

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 13:09
Denise O’Donoghue

DUNNES STORES

Dunnes Stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 2am in some stores. Opening hours will vary so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 7am - 2am 

Tuesday 21st: 7am - 2am 

Wednesday 22nd: 7am - 2am 

Thursday 23rd: 7am - 2am 

Friday 24th: 7am - 6pm 

Saturday 25th: CLOSED 

Sunday 26th: CLOSED 

SUPERVALU 

Many SuperValu stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until midnight in some stores. Opening hours will vary so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 7am - midnight

Tuesday 21st: 7am - midnight

Wednesday 22nd: 7am - midnight

Thursday 23rd: 7am - midnight

Friday 24th: 7am - 8pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED 

Sunday 26th: 10am - 6pm 

TESCO 

Tesco stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 1am in larger stores. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 7am - 1am 

Tuesday 21st: 7am - 1am 

Wednesday 22nd: 7am - 1am 

Thursday 23rd: 7am - 1am 

Friday 24th: 6am - 7pm 

Saturday 25th: CLOSED 

Sunday 26th: 10am - 8pm 

ALDI 

Aldi stores will be open at 8am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 11pm. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 8am to 11pm 

Tuesday 21st: 8am to 11pm 

Wednesday 22nd: 8am to 11pm 

Thursday 23rd: 8am to 11pm 

Friday 24th: 8am to 7pm 

Saturday 25th: CLOSED 

Sunday 26th: CLOSED 

LIDL 

Lidl stores will be open at 8am during Christmas week, with opening hours until 10pm. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.

Monday 20th: 8am - 10pm 

Tuesday 21st: 8am - 10pm 

Wednesday 22nd: 8am - 10pm

Thursday 23rd: 8am - 10pm 

Friday 24th: 8am - 6pm

Saturday 25th: CLOSED 

Sunday 26th: CLOSED


