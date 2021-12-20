What times are supermarkets opening this week and when are they closing for Christmas?

Dunnes Stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 2am in some stores. Opening hours will vary so check your local store for details.
7am - 2am
7am - 2am
7am - 2am
7am - 2am
7am - 6pm
CLOSED
CLOSED
Many SuperValu stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until midnight in some stores. Opening hours will vary so check your local store for details.
7am - midnight
7am - midnight
7am - midnight
7am - midnight
7am - 8pm
CLOSED
10am - 6pm
Tesco stores will be open at 7am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 1am in larger stores. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.
7am - 1am
7am - 1am
7am - 1am
7am - 1am
6am - 7pm
CLOSED
10am - 8pm
Aldi stores will be open at 8am during Christmas week, with opening hours extended until 11pm. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.
8am to 11pm
8am to 11pm
8am to 11pm
8am to 11pm
8am to 7pm
CLOSED
CLOSED
Lidl stores will be open at 8am during Christmas week, with opening hours until 10pm. Opening hours will vary for some stores so check your local store for details.
8am - 10pm
8am - 10pm
8am - 10pm
8am - 10pm
8am - 6pm
CLOSED
CLOSED