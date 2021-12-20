Bargain Hunter: Last minute Christmas gifts for everyone in your life

It’s that time of year again - when you still have some last-minute gifts to get but you’re worried about online purchases showing up well after the St Stephen’s Day leftovers have been consumed. Fear not dear Bargain Hunters, we’ve rounded up some great last minute savings in your local Dunnes, Boots and Supervalu below, plus some great subscription and experience gifts you can purchase as late as Christmas morning!

For the skincare lover

Boots have some great value gift sets on their No7 range for Christmas including The Ultimate Skincare Collection €49.50 (was €100). The set is packed with some of their most iconic products including No7’s Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Day and Night cream and their Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate - Boots best-selling retinol. Why not give the Lynx Africa set a miss this year and instead opt for the No7 Men Ultimate Grooming Collection just €27 (was €55). It’s the perfect starter skincare set for the man in your life with a 100% cotton face cloth, face wash and scrub, moisturiser with SPF 15 and serum. There’s also an eye roll-on and hair and body wash. Shop in store or online at boots.ie

For the one in need of relaxation

Who isn’t in need of relaxation after the year that’s been? We think most people in our lives would appreciate a good massage or thermal suite experience, and with Spas.ie vouchers, the recipient can choose from an enviable range of treatments and experiences from some 80 spas across Ireland including Powerscourt Springs Health Farm in Wicklow, Fota Island Spa in Cork, The K Spa in Kildare, and The Marker Hotel’s Spa in Dublin. Visit spas.ie to purchase and for a full list of participating spas. Last day for delivery is December 22.

For the chocolate lover

If you’re looking for stocking fillers, you can’t go wrong with Lindt Lindor Truffles and the 200g cartons are currently in a two for €10 offer in Supervalu. If you want to up the anté, why not go for a Bean & Goose chocolate tasting subscription. For €45, you can gift the chocoholic in your life a three-month subscription to the brand’s Tasting Club and they will receive two bars - a once-off seasonal creation from the Bean Lab and one bar from the Core Range - each month through their letterbox. Subscribe at beanandgoose.ie

For the make-up lover

Pop into Tesco for the Real Techniques Flawless Finish Sponge Kit gift set half price at €12.50. The set includes 3 of the classic miracle complexion sponges, the miracle cleansing sponge, the miracle powder sponge, travel sponge case and a make-up remover cloth. If you’re doing the Christmas shop in Dunnes Stores, they have a range of offers on SoSueMe’s beautiful Christmas sets including Sosu Skinsationals Face Set reduced to €37 (originally €50) which includes three new limited edition beauty products and one bestseller. Shop in stores or online at tesco.ie

For the coffee lover

Many people have gotten into making speciality coffee at home during the pandemic, and if you know one of them, a coffee subscription could be a great option this Christmas. Bean Delivered offers three to six-month subscriptions that deliver one or two 250g bags of coffee from Irish roasters from Dingle to Donegal to your door every month. Choose from ground, filter or whole bean. Sign up by December 27 to ensure delivery for the first week of January. Subscriptions start from €65. Add a sweet touch to the coffee connoisseurs stocking with some Monin syrups available in Tesco, Supervalu and Dunnes Stores. Boots have a Costa set of 3 mini syrups including vanilla, gingerbread and caramel for €13. Shop in store or online at boots.ie

