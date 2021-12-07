Red alert: Five ways to keep your food fresh in a power cut and what you can still eat

Put a thermometer in the fridge and in the freezer.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has clear guidelines where food is concerned, following a power cut.

"The temperature of your fridge should be maintained between 0-5°C (ideally 4°C). If you have a fridge thermometer, you can check the temperature. If the food is still at or under this temperature it can be stored or consumed as before. However, if it is above 5°C and has been for more than 2 hours, it may be unsafe to eat and should be discarded."

Freeze to get ahead

Before the storm, add bottles of water to your freezer so that they will freeze and extend the chill in your freezer.

Shut that door

The FSAI recommends that a freezer full of food will usually keep for about two days if the door remains shut during the power cut and a half-full freezer will last about one day if the door remains shut. For fridges, food will stay chilled for four hours.

Do not use the taste test

This is not a time to apply the taste test. Following a power cut, operate a rule of 'when in doubt, throw it out.' After four hours without power or a cold source like dry ice. Throw out any food with an unusual odour, colour, or texture.

Take the temperature

When the storm has passed, assess your situation. To determine the safety of food when the power is restored, check its condition and temperature. The FSAI has some tips for saving your food.

"If food is partly frozen and still has ice crystals, it is safe to refreeze or use. If the food has fully defrosted, do not re-freeze it. Any food which has fully defrosted but remains cold, it may be cooked thoroughly (70°C for at least 2 minutes or 75°C instantaneously at the core of the food). The cooked food can then be stored in your fridge for 2-3 days before consumption or may be re-frozen."