Michelle Darmody: Patience is the secret ingredient in apple jelly —and it's so worth it

Making apple jelly is a bit of a lost art. It can take a bit of time and patience, but the results are luscious and golden. I always feel immensely proud of myself if my jelly is clear and set: it provides a very sweet sense of satisfaction. As a child, I had the tedious job of sitting on a chair, my brother on another opposite me, while the sticky liquid dripped through a cotton pillowcase, which was kept especially for the task. We were counterweights to the heavy bag, once the drips had progressed a certain amount a pile of books would then suffice, and we were set free. It is the slow dripping of the liquid from the fruit pulp that makes the golden jelly so clear, if you force the fruit through, your jelly will cloud over.

Sterilised jars are needed to store the jelly, as it will last a few months in a cool dark place. This recipe generally gives about six 280g jars. To sterilise: wash both the jars and lids them in hot soapy water and rinse thoroughly. Place the jars in an oven heated to 180°C for about five mins. Remove them from the oven carefully and allow to cool. I have included edible rose petals and rosewater in the jelly. If you prefer to make it without, just omit them from recipe. You can substitute the rosewater for some extra lemon juice. Crab apple and rose petal jelly recipe by:Michelle Darmody The perfect way to use up a crab apple windfall Servings 8 Preparation Time  60 mins Cooking Time  40 mins Total Time  1 hours 40 mins Course  Side Ingredients 3 kg crab apples, washed, stalks removed and halved

3 kg water

The peel of two lemons and the juice of half a lemon. Use a potato peeler rather than a fine grater so the peel is easy to catch when straining the jelly.

1 tbsp edible rosewater

about 900g caster sugar

2 tbsp edible dried rose petal Method Place the apples, water, and lemon peel into a heavy-based saucepan and bring to a boil then reduce it to a simmer and allow to bubble away gently bubble for about 25 minutes until the apples are mushy. This is the slow part — scoop all the contents of the saucepan into a jelly bag and set it over a big bowl or saucepan to drip into. Do not push the pulp through as the jelly will cloud over. It takes quite a while so you can leave it balancing for a few hours. Weigh the fruity liquid that has come through the bag before placing it back into a saucepan. You will need to weigh your caster sugar, so it is three-quarters the weight of the fruit liquid. If the liquid is 800g for example, then you would need 600g caster sugar. Pour the sugar in on top of the fruity liquid along with the lemon juice, rosewater, and rose petals. Bring to the boil and allow it to boil for about 10 minutes, stirring as it bubbles and syphoning off any scum with a slotted spoon. I usually check if it is set by dropping a teaspoon of the jelly onto a cold saucer. It should set slightly and wrinkle when touched. Once it has boiled long enough to pass the saucer wrinkle test, gently pour it into your sterilised jars. Allow it to cool completely and place a disk of parchment on top then screw on a lid.

Apple jelly and raspberry cream sponge recipe by:Michelle Darmody A seasonal sponge sandwiched with apple jelly and whipped cream Servings 8 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Baking Ingredients For the cake:

200g butter

200g golden caster sugar

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbs milk

200g self-raising flour, sieved

150g raspberries, fresh or frozen

To decorate:

3 tbsp apple jelly

4 tbsp stiffly whipped cream Method Pre heat your oven to 180°C and line two 8-inch round tins with parchment. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir the eggs, vanilla, and milk together. Slowly start adding this to the butter mixture. Add a spoon of flour if you see the mixture begin to separate. Combine well until smooth. Add in your flour until you have a smooth batter. Gently stir the raspberries into the batter and scoop it into your prepared tins. Bake for about 20 minutes until golden and the cakes are springy to touch. Allow to cool in the tin until cool enough to handle then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely. Spread with the whipped cream and apply jelly onto one sponge just before serving, top with the other sponge.

