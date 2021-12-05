ieFood Loves: 9 of the best food gifts to give this Christmas 

1. Just the essentials

If you are only just cottoning on to the fact that wine and chocolate are a match made in heaven then gift yourself the Chocolate and Wine Box from Box of Wine this festive season. You’ll get a specially chosen bottle and lots of sweet treats to enjoy with it— a perfect night in...

€59 at boxofwine.ie

2. Coffee society

Gold standard coffees are guaranteed from the De’Longhi Scultura Pump Espresso Machine. With 15 bars of pressure, you’ll achieve a crema that would put the fanciest cafés to shame.

€249.99 at Arnotts

3. Serve in style

What do you get the host who has it all? A Jonathan Adler valet tray of course. As much an ornament as a utensil, this tray would be gorgeous perched on an occasional table in the Good Room.

€85 at Brown Thomas

4. Stocking filler

It might not look like it, but these golden half-moons are chocolate. Grá Chocolate’s Christmas Selection Box contains 12 handmade and hand-painted crescent chocolates with festive fillings like cranberry and white chocolate or Irish cream liqueur..

€30 at Grachocolates.com

5. Home brew

Impress the gin lover in your life with this bespoke kit. It contains everything you need to turn ordinary old vodka into an exquisite gin in 24 hours.

€37.50 at Designist.ie

6. Kitchen art

If you have to dry dishes, why not make it fabulous? Clonakilty-based Anne Harrington Rees makes a stunning range of cotton tea towels using eco-friendly ink.

Kelp tea towel €15 at anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie

7. Pantry staples

Filled with all kinds of tasty Irish-made treats, the Bosca Bia from Kate’s Kitchen in Sligo is a stylish way to show the foodie in your life that you’re thinking of them this Christmas.

€55 at kateskitchen.ie

8. Hot stuff

The Scandi-fabulous Lake Mug from Chalk & Easel in Ballinspittle is Hygge in a cup. Gift this to anyone who likes to snuggle in oversized knitwear and enjoy a cup of coffee or cacao in the early morning.

€12 at chalkandeasel.ie

9. Bee mindful

Open Hive rear black Irish honey bees in Wicklow and has launched a Christmas box containing their raw honey, beeswax candles, wild seed bombs, and even some chocolate.

€69 at openhive.ie