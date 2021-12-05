ieFood Loves: 9 of the best food gifts to give this Christmas 

If you are only just cottoning on to the fact that wine and chocolate are a match made in heaven then gift yourself the Chocolate and Wine Box from Box of Wine this festive season. You’ll get a specially chosen bottle and lots of sweet treats to enjoy with it— a perfect night in...
€59 at boxofwine.ie
Gold standard coffees are guaranteed from the De’Longhi Scultura Pump Espresso Machine. With 15 bars of pressure, you’ll achieve a crema that would put the fanciest cafés to shame.
€249.99 at Arnotts
What do you get the host who has it all? A Jonathan Adler valet tray of course. As much an ornament as a utensil, this tray would be gorgeous perched on an occasional table in the Good Room.
€85 at Brown Thomas
It might not look like it, but these golden half-moons are chocolate. Grá Chocolate’s Christmas Selection Box contains 12 handmade and hand-painted crescent chocolates with festive fillings like cranberry and white chocolate or Irish cream liqueur..
€30 at Grachocolates.com
Impress the gin lover in your life with this bespoke kit. It contains everything you need to turn ordinary old vodka into an exquisite gin in 24 hours.
€37.50 at Designist.ie
If you have to dry dishes, why not make it fabulous? Clonakilty-based Anne Harrington Rees makes a stunning range of cotton tea towels using eco-friendly ink.
Kelp tea towel €15 at anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie
Filled with all kinds of tasty Irish-made treats, the Bosca Bia from Kate’s Kitchen in Sligo is a stylish way to show the foodie in your life that you’re thinking of them this Christmas.
€55 at kateskitchen.ie
The Scandi-fabulous Lake Mug from Chalk & Easel in Ballinspittle is Hygge in a cup. Gift this to anyone who likes to snuggle in oversized knitwear and enjoy a cup of coffee or cacao in the early morning.
€12 at chalkandeasel.ie
Open Hive rear black Irish honey bees in Wicklow and has launched a Christmas box containing their raw honey, beeswax candles, wild seed bombs, and even some chocolate.
€69 at openhive.ie