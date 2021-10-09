Derval O'Rourke: World Mental Health day — a time to empower and support

This week’s column is discussing one of the most common mental health conditions and how we can support ourselves and others. Recipe-wise I’m making a recipe that ticks all the boxes for simplicity and taste, my one-pot chicken stew is a perfect family dinner.

World Mental Health Day takes place tomorrow, October 10. It is now more than 18 months since the start of the global Covid 19 pandemic. Some people in various countries are now returning to some semblance of normality whilst others are far away from any sense of normal life. What all countries do have in common is that the pandemic has had a major impact on mental health, it has been a very difficult period for us all. But there is a positive in all this: last May 2021 at the World Health Assembly governments from around the world acknowledged the need to scale up quality mental health services at all levels.

World Mental Health Day is about advocacy but it also provides us with the opportunity to empower ourselves and support others. This week, I’ll chat about depression (I’ve used documentation from the World Health Organisation, and additional information can be found at who.int)

Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions.

What exactly is depression?

Depression can happen to anyone and is not a sign

of weakness.

It’s an illness characterised by persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities that you normally enjoy, accompanied by difficulty carrying out daily activities.

People with depression also normally experience several of the following: loss of energy; change in appetite; sleeping more or less; anxiety; reduced concentration; indecisiveness; restlessness; feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness; thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

But don’t worry. Depression can be treated — with talking therapies, medication or both

What you can do:

• Talk to someone you trust about your feelings — most people find that talking to someone who cares about them helps.

• Seek professional help — your local healthcare worker or doctor is a good place to start.

• Try to keep doing at least some of the activities that you usually enjoy.

• Stay connected with friends and family.

• Exercise regularly — even if it’s just a short walk.

• Stick to regular eating and sleeping habits as much as possible.

• Avoid or restrict alcohol intake and don’t use illicit drugs — they can make depression worse.

• If you feel suicidal, contact someone you trust for help, or ring the emergency services.

REMEMBER: With the right support, you can get better — so if you think you might be depressed, seek help.

Wellness tip

Wellbeing is more than simply how happy you are. Mental health Ireland is the longest established mental health charity in Ireland. Their website is hugely helpful and packed with resources. One that caught my attention is their ‘5 ways to wellbeing’ these include ‘keep learning, be active, take notice, connect and give’

Movement of the week

Walking is a great way to move your body. It offers the physical benefits of exercise while also boosting your emotional well-being. In fact, walking regularly can help ease symptoms related to chronic mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

One-pot chicken stew recipe by:Derval O'Rourke The stew itself is done in one big pot. I use chicken legs in this stew because they’re economical and they add a lot of flavour. Try to get free-range if you can Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins Total Time 1 hours 40 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 tbsp butter

3 celery sticks, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

4 chicken legs

4 garlic cloves, crushed

a glass of white wine

2 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

salt and pepper

baby potatoes, to serve Method Melt the butter in a very large casserole over a medium heat. Add the celery, onion and thyme and cook for 5 minutes. Place the chicken legs skin-side down in the pan and cook for 5 minutes, until the skin is browned. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook on a high heat for 2 minutes, until the wine evaporates. Reduce the heat and stir in the carrots and tomatoes. Simmer, uncovered, for 40 minutes. Stir 200ml water into the pan and turn the chicken legs so that they are skin-side up. Simmer, uncovered, for another 40 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the potatoes in salted water for 10–15 minutes, until tender. When the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, season to taste. Ladle the stew into warmed serving bowls and serve with the baby potatoes.