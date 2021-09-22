10 quick and healthy porridge toppings to get your day off to a great start

A bowl of porridge is one of the best ways to start the day. Make it interesting by topping it with something delicious every morning.

Banana peanut butter

Elvis loved the combination in a fried sandwich, and we love it on our porridge. It's worth choosing the best quality nut butter you can find - it will be easier to drizzle and provide lasting satiety. If your bananas are on the green side, place them on a dry frying pan and drizzle with honey. Heat through until the bananas are slightly caramelised before serving

Apple pie

Chop eating apples into small chunks and stew in a teaspoon of water and a pinch of cinnamon for ten minutes, until softened. If you make this concoction in a larger batch, the apples will keep well in the fridge for a number of days. In winter, I often add some raisins and a scant pinch of mixed spice to the pot too.

Make a batch of berry compôte and store in the fridge.

Berry compôte

An instant flavour bomb, berry compôte comes together in minutes and can be made with fresh or frozen berries and keeps well in the fridge. In a pinch, when you need a dose of berry flavour, swirl a teaspoon of good quality raspberry jam into your porridge.

Pina colada

Make your porridge with half water, half coconut milk and top with chunks of juicy pineapple and shavings of dried coconut.

Deconstructed Nutella

Stir a teaspoon of cacao nibs into your porridge as it is cooking and just before serving, drizzle a teaspoon of honey and a scattering of chopped, toasted hazelnuts.

Homemade granola is just moments away.

Granola

Crunch is the component that brings a bowl of porridge to the next level of deliciousness. If you're using shop bought, choose one that has no processed sugar and lots of visible fruit and nuts. Homemade granola is extremely easy to make and keeps for ages when stored in an airtight container.

Pecan pie

Place pecan nuts on a dry frying pan and drizzle over maple syrup. Cook over a medium heat until the syrup has reduced and the nuts are caramelised.

Rhubarb tart

Roast chunks rhubarb in the juice of an orange, two tablespoons of honey and a pinch of ground ginger for 20 minutes. Once cooled, store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

Honey and fruit

Drizzle warmed honey over your porridge and top with your favourite berries and chopped fruit.

Go Greek

Dollop a tablespoon of full-fat Greek yoghurt on top of your porridge followed by a drizzle of honey and some flaked almonds.