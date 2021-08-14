Derval O'Rourke: How to set goals while keeping them realistic

This week I’m sharing my top tips for setting goals in the summer months. I know it can be hard to balance work, kids, fitness/wellness and socialising, so hopefully these tips will help you to feel awesome this August. And here's my recipe for an awesome Aubergine Tomato Bake.

Things are starting to return to some sense of normality and it’s amazing. I’ve been super busy with filming for Ireland’s Fittest Family and doing coverage for the Tokyo Olympics. Because of how busy this month has been for me, I wanted to set realistic and achievable fitness/wellness goals. It can be easy to slip into not taking care of yourself when you’re busy but doing simple things each day is a great way to mind yourself and feel well.

For the month of August I’m going back to basics and completing one fitness task, and one nutrition/wellness task per day. I have put these mini-tasks into a monthly calendar as my Awesome August Challenge. I have been mixing and matching the days to suit my busy schedule. This way I’m not over-complicating things, but I finish the day with a sense of accomplishment in having ticked 2 tasks off the list.

Examples of some of the Fitness Tasks

Go for a 15-minute walk

Do 30 seconds of bum kicks

Do 15 squats

Hit 8,000 steps today

Examples of some of the Nutrition/Wellness Tasks

Reduce screen time by 30 minutes

Write down three things you’re grateful for

Include a protein source in every meal

Have 1 handful of nuts

Here are some things I’m doing to make healthy daily tasks achievable

Write them down: When it comes to achieving your goals, motivation is key and by writing down why a particular goal is valuable and important to you, you are stating your intention and setting things in motion.

Make them visible

We all have moments where we start to doubt ourselves and lose confidence in our ability to make those goals happen.

To combat this, post your goals in visible places to remind yourself every day of what it is you intend to do. I have the tasks calendars printed out. I keep them in my notebook in my bag when I’m on the road, or stuck on my fridge when I’m at home. But find what works for you, put them on your bedroom walls, bathroom mirror or keep them on your phone so you can check it whenever you need a quick boost to stay on track.

Sharing is caring

Sharing your goals can be really valuable as it helps to keep you accountable when you want to give up and means you have someone to support you. I like to post them on my Instagram story when I can.

The Wellness Tip

Aubergine and tomatoes both grow from vines and including vegetables such as aubergine into your diet is great because it is an excellent source of dietary fibre, B vitamins, potassium, copper, magnesium and manganese.

Movement of the Week

Push-ups are a great upper body exercise that can be modified for all fitness levels.

For beginners, do push-ups from an elevated surface, such as a countertop or window sill.

For intermediate level you can do push-ups from your knees

For Advanced level you can do push-ups from your toes.

Tips on how to perform this exercise include:

Keep your arms in close to your body

Keep your body stiff throughout the movement

Shoulders should go directly over your hands

Aim to get your chest as close to the ground as possible between your hands

Cheesy tomato and aubergine bake recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This dish gives you so many options for dinner. It’s delicious by itself or served alongside some chicken, fish or couscous. If you want a freezer-friendly version, just leave out the egg topping but cook everything else as normal Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 27 mins Total Time 37 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 aubergines, cut lengthways into thin slices

olive oil

salt

pepper

2 onions, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

handful of basil leaves, torn

3 eggs, beaten

30g Mozzarella, sliced

1 tbsp Parmesan, grated Method Preheat the oven to 160°C. Lightly brush both sides of the aubergine slices with olive oil and season well. Divide the aubergine slices between two baking trays and bake for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking. Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato purée. Remove the aubergine slices from the oven and increase the heat to 180°C. Layer half of the aubergine slices in the bottom of a large ovenproof dish. Add the basil to the tomato sauce and stir well. Pour the sauce over the aubergines in the dish. Add the remaining aubergine slices in an even layer. Pour the beaten eggs on top and scatter over the Mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the bake between warmed serving bowls.