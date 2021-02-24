The 12 key habits of highly successful people

When Joseph Costello left school at fifteen and fell in with the wrong crowd, it seemed as though success was off the cards for the young Dubliner. Today, he heads up a successful life coaching and mentoring practice, specialising in arming his clients with the tools to achieve their goals, no matter how lofty they may seem. Here he shares the habits that he says will make anyone successful.

Be grateful

I have learned that gratitude is a habit. It is a way of looking at the world, and all the good things in it with a feeling of appreciation. Practicing gratitude is like practicing an elaborate magic trick. The act of practicing it results in you feeling better, regardless of whether or not you have brought about change. When you consider what you are thankful for, you become more at peace with yourself and with all you have. And the more you practice gratitude, the more you find in your life to be grateful for.

Go for goal

Pursuing goals isn’t about accomplishment, or what you can get out of a situation. It’s about who you become in the process. Real success doesn’t come about by achieving goals and dreams as quickly as possible. You are successful as long as you are progressively moving toward something you really want.

In order to get what we want we must look at the basic law of cause and effect: sowing and reaping. You get back what you put into life.

Get lucky

Lucky people utilise the same tools.

They trust their intuition and rely on themselves to make the right decisions. If they go wrong, they take another approach and keep going until they finish what they set out to do.

Lucky people see failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. They know that life is a learning experience. Every person they meet and everything they experience is a valuable lesson. Lucky people are grateful for what they have right now and for what they can achieve.

They move toward their goals every day, rather than wishing for dreams to come true. Lucky people believe they can do anything they put their mind to, so they persist even in the face of adversity and eventually reach the finish line.

Keeping motivated

Motivation doesn’t just happen. You must make a conscious active effort to get and stay motivated, and to transform motivation into results, whether it’s personal or business change you’re after.

Maintaining enthusiasm and commitment is difficult at the best of times, never mind during a pandemic. I use these tools when I need a motivation boost:

Imagine

Use your imagination to build the image of something you want, that truly inspires you, whether it is wealth, business success, purpose, a partner or friendship.

Decide

Make a real commitment to get what you want and to keep going until you reach your goal.

Visualise

Create a picture in your mind of your heart’s desire and see yourself in the image. Feel how happy, healthy or wealthy you are. Remind yourself of the feeling regularly, until you feel the full reality of it.

Repeat

Remind yourself of your idea or goal, over and over. Read your goal card frequently and create and repeat meaningful affirmations to impress the idea into your subconscious mind.

Read

Find personal development material online. Get a regular motivational newsletter in your inbox or a phone app with an inspiring quote a day. Buy a book by someone you admire or re-read a motivational classic.

Act

Try feeling and acting as though you already have your goal; you are the person you want to be.

Associate

Surround yourself with like-minded people who can help you reach your goal or understand what you want to achieve. Many people are having a hard time, so support can be reciprocal. Talking through a problem or sharing an idea with someone clarifies your focus.

The power of positive

Make a concerted daily effort to keep your thoughts, conversations and your life all about positive messages and ideas, as well as self-care, exercise and activity.

Don’t leave room for the negative. Try to not engage emotionally with talk of bad news and hard times. The subconscious mind can’t differentiate between what is real and imagined, so if you focus on things you don’t want, the mind can make them real.

Similarly, your subconscious can be your best ally. So hit the reset button. Stop thinking the same old thoughts. Get new ones; tell your mind anything you want to.

Repetition is the easiest way to impress an idea in your mind. Get a positive affirmation and repeat it every day.

It sounds easier said than done, but try to stop worrying about what you cannot control. Shift your energy to what you can create or achieve.

As our U.S cousins might say, you cannot stop the waves, but you sure can learn to surf!

Find out more about Joseph Costello at https://josephcostellomentor.com