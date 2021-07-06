Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today

Method

Line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

Melt the chocolate pieces in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Do not stir as it is melting, you may get steam into the chocolate which will cause it to stiffen.

Remove from the heat and stir in the chopped nuts. Allow to cool for about five minutes.

Scoop the chocolate onto the prepared baking tray and spread into a square about 9-inches wide. Sprinkle with the seeds and sea salt. Press them down a little if they are not fully stuck.