Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today

Chocolate nut and seed bark
Chocolate bark is quick to make and is a gorgeous edible gift for any special occasion
Servings10
Preparation Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
300g leftover Easter Egg pieces
25g almonds, finely chopped
25g pecan nuts, finely chopped
50g mixed seeds
a pinch of sea salt
Method
Line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Melt the chocolate pieces in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Do not stir as it is melting, you may get steam into the chocolate which will cause it to stiffen.
Remove from the heat and stir in the chopped nuts. Allow to cool for about five minutes.
Scoop the chocolate onto the prepared baking tray and spread into a square about 9-inches wide. Sprinkle with the seeds and sea salt. Press them down a little if they are not fully stuck.
Allow to cool in your kitchen rather than in the fridge as it might discolour in the fridge. Break into pieces and serve.
Mini banoffee pies
Keep a few tins of caramel in your store cupboard so that you can whip up this yummy dessert at a moment's notice
Servings12
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time3 hours 0 mins
Total Time3 hours 20 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
1 tin caramel
8-12 digestive biscuits
3 bananas
freshly squeezed juice of one lemon
225ml whipped cream
chocolate curls made from about 175g chocolate
toasted flaked almonds
Method
Break a biscuit into each glass or bowl.
Peel and slice the bananas and toss in the freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Top with a little toffee.
Put a blob of softly whipped cream on top.
Sprinkle with flaked almonds and decorate with a few chocolate curls or sliced banana if desired.
Fresh strawberry popsicles
Popsicles are made from pure strawberry purée - deliciously refreshing, sweet and vibrant in colour
Servings6
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
400g fresh strawberries
55g icing sugar
lemon juice
450g sugar
600ml water
Method
Clean and hull the strawberries, add to the liquidiser with sugar and blend. Strain, taste and add lemon juice and stock syrup.
Pour into 75ml popsicle moulds and freeze for 3-4 hours.
Now, make the stock syrup. Dissolve the 450g sugar in the water and bring to the boil. Boil for two minutes then allow it to cool.
Store in the fridge until needed and use it to prepare homemade lemonade, fruit salads, etc.
Rose Elliot’s berry skewers with white chocolate sauce
Kids will love these fruit kebabs with white chocolate ganache
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
200g mixed berries (small strawberries, large blueberries, raspberries)
100g white chocolate, in pieces
120ml double cream
Method
To make the sauce, melt the chocolate, then remove from the heat and stir in the cream. Put into a small serving bowl and set aside to cool.
Spear one or two berries onto each of 20 small wooden skewers or cocktail sticks — enough for a mouthful.
Arrange the skewers around the bowl of dip and serve.
Trish Deseine's rocky road
Unlike the many other sugary squares, this is one recipe where you can make a huge difference to the taste, despite the, frankly, trashy ingredients, by using really good chocolate and good quality dried fruit
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
- 200g salted butter
400g good dark chocolate
3 tbsp golden syrup
250g digestive biscuits (or Hobnobs or Rich Tea)
125g dried raspberries, cherries, cranberries, strawberries (optional)
100g pecans (optional)
100g mini marshmallows
Method
Grease and line a 20 cm x 25 cm (8 inch x 10 inch) cake tin.
Put the chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a bowl and melt gently together over a bain-marie or in the microwave.
Crush the biscuits into irregular pieces, either with a quick blast in a mini blender, or in a tea towel with a rolling pin, then add them to the chocolate mixture.
Tip in the dried fruit, marshmallows if you are using them, and stir it all well until everything is coated in chocolate.
Spread the mixture into the tin, smooth out the top and let it cool and harden in the fridge for an hour or so. Cut or break the Rocky Road into pieces and serve.
From Home Recipes From Ireland by Trish Deseine