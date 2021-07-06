Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today

Let the children loose in the kitchen today with these easy treats with no oven involved
Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today

Trish Deseine's Rocky Road will encourage even the most reluctant of cooks.

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 07:13
Ciara McDonnell

Chocolate nut and seed bark

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Chocolate bark is quick to make and is a gorgeous edible gift for any special occasion

Chocolate nut and seed bark

Servings

10

Preparation Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 300g leftover Easter Egg pieces

  • 25g almonds, finely chopped

  • 25g pecan nuts, finely chopped

  • 50g mixed seeds

  • a pinch of sea salt

Method

  1. Line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

  2. Melt the chocolate pieces in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Do not stir as it is melting, you may get steam into the chocolate which will cause it to stiffen.

  3. Remove from the heat and stir in the chopped nuts. Allow to cool for about five minutes.

  4. Scoop the chocolate onto the prepared baking tray and spread into a square about 9-inches wide. Sprinkle with the seeds and sea salt. Press them down a little if they are not fully stuck.

  5. Allow to cool in your kitchen rather than in the fridge as it might discolour in the fridge. Break into pieces and serve.

Mini banoffee pies

recipe by:Darina Allen

Keep a few tins of caramel in your store cupboard so that you can whip up this yummy dessert at a moment's notice

Mini banoffee pies

Servings

12

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

3 hours 0 mins

Total Time

3 hours 20 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 1 tin caramel

  • 8-12 digestive biscuits

  • 3 bananas

  • freshly squeezed juice of one lemon

  • 225ml  whipped cream

  • chocolate curls made from about 175g  chocolate

  • toasted flaked almonds

  •  

Method

  1. Break a biscuit into each glass or bowl.

  2. Peel and slice the bananas and toss in the freshly squeezed lemon juice.

  3. Top with a little toffee.

  4. Put a blob of softly whipped cream on top.

  5. Sprinkle with flaked almonds and decorate with a few chocolate curls or sliced banana if desired.

Fresh strawberry popsicles

recipe by:Darina Allen

Popsicles are made from pure strawberry purée - deliciously refreshing, sweet and vibrant in colour

Fresh strawberry popsicles

Servings

6

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 400g fresh strawberries

  • 55g icing sugar

  • lemon juice  

  • 450g sugar

  • 600ml water

Method

  1. Clean and hull the strawberries, add to the liquidiser with sugar and blend. Strain, taste and add lemon juice and stock syrup.

  2. Pour into 75ml popsicle moulds and freeze for 3-4 hours.

  3. Now, make the stock syrup. Dissolve the 450g sugar in the water and bring to the boil. Boil for two minutes then allow it to cool.

  4. Store in the fridge until needed and use it to prepare homemade lemonade, fruit salads, etc.

Rose Elliot’s berry skewers with white chocolate sauce

recipe by:Darina Allen

Kids will love these fruit kebabs with white chocolate ganache

Rose Elliot’s berry skewers with white chocolate sauce

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 200g mixed berries (small strawberries, large blueberries, raspberries)

  • 100g white chocolate, in pieces

  • 120ml double cream

Method

  1. To make the sauce, melt the chocolate, then remove from the heat and stir in the cream. Put into a small serving bowl and set aside to cool.

  2. Spear one or two berries onto each of 20 small wooden skewers or cocktail sticks — enough for a mouthful.

  3. Arrange the skewers around the bowl of dip and serve.

Trish Deseine's rocky road

recipe by:Darina Allen

Unlike the many other sugary squares, this is one recipe where you can make a huge difference to the taste, despite the, frankly, trashy ingredients, by using really good chocolate and good quality dried fruit

Trish Deseine's rocky road

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 200g salted butter

  • 400g  good dark chocolate

  • 3 tbsp golden syrup

  • 250g  digestive biscuits (or Hobnobs or Rich Tea)

  • 125g dried raspberries, cherries, cranberries, strawberries (optional)

  • 100g pecans (optional)

  • 100g mini marshmallows

Method

  1. Grease and line a 20 cm x 25 cm (8 inch x 10 inch) cake tin.

  2. Put the chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a bowl and melt gently together over a bain-marie or in the microwave.

  3. Crush the biscuits into irregular pieces, either with a quick blast in a mini blender, or in a tea towel with a rolling pin, then add them to the chocolate mixture.

  4. Tip in the dried fruit, marshmallows if you are using them, and stir it all well until everything is coated in chocolate.

  5. Spread the mixture into the tin, smooth out the top and let it cool and harden in the fridge for an hour or so. Cut or break the Rocky Road into pieces and serve.

    From Home Recipes From Ireland by Trish Deseine

More in this section

Neven Maguire: There were 11 people to feed in my house and soup was a staple Neven Maguire: There were 11 people to feed in my house and soup was a staple
Check out our brand new video series: In The Kitchen with the Currabinny Cooks Check out our brand new video series: In The Kitchen with the Currabinny Cooks
Chill out with these homemade ice cream sandwiches Chill out with these homemade ice cream sandwiches
Vegan food, plate with hummus ready to serve.

How to make the perfect hummus and the common mistakes to avoid

READ NOW

Latest

JOIN US 

IN THE KITCHEN WITH

ieFood
WATCH AND COOK ALONG WITH
THE CURRABINNY COOKS
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices