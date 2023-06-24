Derval O'Rourke: How to build healthy habits and my easy breakfast bowl recipe

Create a summer reading list and work your way through books. Audiobooks are a great way to ‘read’ while you exercise or do housework.
Try to reframe how you view exercise. Try to shift your mindset to think of it as movement and a tool for your day-to-day life to feel your best.
Easy Breakfast Bowl
This easy breakfast bowl is perfect for summer mornings.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
250g plain natural yoghurt (Vegan alternative: dairy free yoghurt)
30g scoop of flavoured whey protein, chocolate or vanilla (Vegan alternative: plant based protein)
Selection of chopped fruit and berries, like kiwis and mixed berries
Small handful of mixed nuts and seeds
Method
In a small bowl mix together the yoghurt and protein powder, you may need to add a splash of milk or water if it becomes too thick.
Top with your fruits and nuts of choice and enjoy.