Derval O'Rourke: How to build healthy habits and my easy breakfast bowl recipe

I don’t know about you, but during the year I try to stick to a schedule. I find that I’m more productive when I have a plan in place for the day, the week and month ahead. Things feel like they have a time and a place. Admittedly, much of this is dependent on my kids being in school.

For a lot of parents of young kids, we all know this is about to change and we are entering into what I like to call the wild weeks: that time of year where bedtimes and routines tend to go out the window and every day feels different. I love the freedom of the school summer holidays but I’m also aware that some things still need to get done. Between juggling work and school holidays life can feel a little chaotic.

This week I will be sharing with you why habits are helpful and how you can benefit from some simple summer habits for the wild weeks ahead. In recipes I have an easy breakfast bowl, perfect for summer mornings.

What is a habit?

A habit can be described as an action or behaviour that is done repeatedly so that eventually you are able to do this without much conscious thought or effort put into it. In many cases, an event in your environment happens, which then triggers a habit. An example of this is brushing your teeth after you wake up. This is an action that you have done so often that you don’t even consciously think about but simply do. During the summer months some of our regular habits can start to slide away but it might be worth trying to hang on to a few or creating some new summer habits in place of them.

Why are habits relevant?

Having some healthy habits in my daily routine is a simple way for me to feel good. There’s a lot of research out there about how long it takes to actually build a habit. I think much of this is down to the individual and also whether it feels like a normal action or behaviour to do in your day-to-day life. A simple summer food habit for me is eating more fresh fruit and vegetables, things that are in season and easier to throw together. This means I cook a little less and find myself making things like salads more often.

Here are some of my favourite work/life/health habits that I try to have in place during the summer months.

1. Stay off your phone first thing in the morning

It can be tempting to stay in bed a little longer and scroll through social media, and catch up on everything that has happened during the night. While this can be nice on occasion, don’t get in the habit of it. I try to avoid going on my phone immediately, and instead get out of bed, and go ahead with my morning routine — drinking water, making a coffee, getting the kids dressed and fed — then taking a look at the phone.

Having this time in the morning to get going without looking at or thinking about work helps me to get a few things done around the house for myself and my family before jumping straight into work.

2.Take annual leave

Since my kids started school the summer has a whole different meaning for me. I try my best to take big chunks of annual leave when the kids are off during the summer months but there are still certain projects that I need to get done.

For me, a healthy habit is knowing when I am off work and when I’m not, having clear boundaries and being able to enjoy the time off without feeling like I should be working. Since many of us are doing more hybrid work the lines between work and home can get blurred, so having boundaries in place to help with this is a really great, healthy habit.

3. Take a gym break

During the summer my fitness routine is completely different. I don’t really go to the gym, which means I need to create structure to keep up a level of strength training. This is an important habit for me because I have lots of little injuries that need strength training to keep them under control.

I have a few simple pieces of gym equipment that I use during the summer holidays and I have a few go-to strength circuits.

My habit is to do the circuit first thing in the morning three days a week. I’m flexible with this but do have it as a weekly goal.

4. Cycle

I got a bike a few years ago and the main time of the year I use it is during the summer. I love to go for a cycle.

Try to figure out where it is safe and feasible for you cycle; it’s one of the nicest things to do in the summer. I’m lucky that my kids are at the age where they can come along with me.

5.Get a notebook

Lots of research will tell you about the benefits of journalling as a healthy habit. It can reduce anxiety, help manage stress and foster self-awareness among other things. I’m not one for writing pages and pages but I do keep a notebook and scribble in it regularly. I keep it simple, taking five minutes to jot down whatever is on my mind. Mostly I tend to write lists!

Wellness Tip

Create a summer reading list and work your way through books. Audiobooks are a great way to ‘read’ while you exercise or do housework.

Fitness Tip

Try to reframe how you view exercise. Try to shift your mindset to think of it as movement and a tool for your day-to-day life to feel your best.