Rise and shine: the best ways to do breakfast

1. While the kids are off school, get them into the kitchen to make a batch of fluffy American-style pancakes. Serve with some Irish-grown strawberries, and try not to go overboard with the syrup. Yesterday’s leftover pancakes can be revitalised with a turn in the toaster.
2. Ditch the bought breakfast bars for a homemade version, using oats as a base, bananas to sweeten, nuts and seeds for protein and a few handfuls of tropical dried mixed fruit for flavour. Great for breakfasts on the go.
3. Eggs for breakfast are always a winner and summer is the perfect time to go hardboiled. Lower the eggs carefully into boiling water, simmer for nine to 10 minutes (depending on the size of your egg) and cool quickly in cold water. Peel and slice or mash on top of toasted wholemeal or rye bread. A pinch of crunchy sea salt and a twist of black pepper are essential additions. Hardboiled eggs are also good with cold noodles.
4. Boost your overnight oats by reframing them as bircher muesli: grate an apple, mix with a handful of oats and your favourite selection of seeds and nuts. Add milk or fermented milk drink kefir, stir well, cover and chill overnight. In the morning, choose your own adventure with toppings like yoghurt, seasonal fruit, and toasted seeds or nuts. This can be made with gluten-free oats or milk alternatives for a coeliac-friendly or vegan option.
5. Bake once, eat all week: make a batch of breakfast muffins, using all the good things like oats, linseed and nuts and freeze. Derval O’Rourke’s Oaty Breakfast Muffins are an ideal option here. Thaw in the fridge overnight and refresh on top of the toaster or in an airfryer for a high-fibre, low-sugar breakfast on the go.
- Find Sarah Keogh on Instagram at @sarahkeoghrd and online at eatwell.ie.