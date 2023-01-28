Derval O'Rourke: A spiced vegetarian Moussaka recipe to warm you up on cold nights

In the world of elite sport, we talk a lot about the optimal environment to perform. Yet when we are trying to feel good in our day-to-day lives, we often forget our environment. This week, I’m talking about the optimal environment for cooking and eating at home. How can you make your kitchen work for you? Speaking of the kitchen, I have a gorgeous spiced lentil moussaka for you to try on one of these cold nights.

My kitchen represents somewhere that can nourish me and make me feel really happy. That environment impacts small decisions that I make each day and overtime these daily decisions go towards my overall health. Here are five ways to consider your kitchen and how it can be the optimal environment for your health.

1. Do you have an overall food goal?

I recently read a study that examined cooking as an intervention for weight control in overweight and obese adults. The findings were fascinating. The group was separated into two; half were shown how to cook healthy food through demonstrations and the other half were actively cooking healthy food during the classes. The good news is that both sets showed significant improvement after a six-month period but interestingly those who were actively cooking along showed more improvement. If weight loss is your goal, consider how you use your kitchen to cook, what is your behaviour around cooking? Learning to cook healthy recipes takes time and effort but it will absolutely pay you back.

2. Does your kitchen help or hinder you?

As humans we are hardwired to resist change. When you are trying to implement change what are the tiny ways you can do this? Take a few moments to consider the environment of your kitchen and how it supports your lifestyle, then start to think about tweaking it if you feel that there is scope for improvement. Consider the small changes rather than the big drastic changes. For example, organise your containers/drinks bottles and only keep those you use (throw out the ones without lids or bases!).

3. What works for one household doesn’t necessarily work for another

Think about who you live with and how the kitchen functions for the household. Whether you live alone, with a family or friends will impact how you can make the kitchen work for you and your circumstances. In my kitchen I use my slow cooker a couple of times each week, this is because some days are busier than others with the kids, it’s easier to throw everything in there and let it cook. Be flexible with what works for you and your life. Is there a day that it’s easier for you to do meal prep? Do you have access to much freezer space? These simple factors influence how you use your kitchen and how it can help you.

4. What do you have and what do you need?

Being organised with the “stock” in your kitchen is a brilliant way to make the environment optimal for your health goals. I go through my fridge, freezer, and cupboards regularly to stay on top of what I have and what I need. Honestly, I can’t find a way to make it sound exciting, but I can promise you it makes a big difference to how I eat! It impacts my food shopping and my cooking. Consider it a food audit of your kitchen. I aim for weekly audits of my fridge, every three weeks of my freezer and once a month for the cupboards.

5. Declutter your kitchen

If you want to make your kitchen a healthier place, start by decluttering. Look at your utensils and equipment, what do you use daily and what is never used. What can you get rid of to free up space? Remove duplicates and relocate large and rarely used items. The free space might enable you to fill it with something that adds value to your kitchen and helps you make good healthier choices.

Most of us are not elite athletes but we are trying to perform in our own lives. Living in an environment that is optimal for you and your health goals will go a long way.

Wellness Tip: Aim to eat your meals sitting at a table with no phone or television turned on. Tune in to the taste and texture of the food.

Exercise Tip: What one area of your body needs a little stretch? Take a moment to consider this and stretch out that area.