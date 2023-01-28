Derval O'Rourke: A spiced vegetarian Moussaka recipe to warm you up on cold nights

As humans we are hardwired to resist change. When you are trying to implement change what are the tiny ways you can do this? Take a few moments to consider the environment of your kitchen and how it supports your lifestyle, then start to think about tweaking it if you feel that there is scope for improvement. Consider the small changes rather than the big drastic changes. For example, organise your containers/drinks bottles and only keep those you use (throw out the ones without lids or bases!).
Aim to eat your meals sitting at a table with no phone or television turned on. Tune in to the taste and texture of the food.
What one area of your body needs a little stretch? Take a moment to consider this and stretch out that area.
Spiced lentil and tomato Moussaka
I have a gorgeous spiced lentil moussaka for you to try on one of these cold nights.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
6 tbsp olive oil
2 onions, roughly chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
2 red peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped
225g dried Puy lentils
3 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes
300ml vegetable stock
1-2 tbsp mango chutney
salt and pepper to taste
3 aubergines, thickly sliced (~5mm )
For the cheese sauce:
50g real butter
50g plain flour
600ml milk
225g mature cheddar, grated
2 tsp Dijon mustard
freshly grated nutmeg, to taste (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Lightly grease a large, shallow, ovenproof dish
Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large pan. Add the onions, garlic and peppers and cook for 5 minutes, until gently softened.
Add the lentils, tomatoes, stock, chutney and seasoning. Cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes until the lentils are cooked.
Brush the aubergine slices with the remaining olive oil and season with salt & pepper. Arrange a single layer on a baking sheet and pop under a hot grill for 2-3 minutes each side, until golden brown. You can do this in batches if preferred.
To make the sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan, remove from the heat and stir in the flour. Return to a low heat, stirring for 2-3 minutes then gradually add the milk. Bring to the boil, stirring often and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Add 175g cheese plus the nutmeg and some salt and pepper.
To assemble, spoon half the lentil mix into the dish, cover with half of the cheese sauce and layer half of the aubergine slices on top. Repeat this step again. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Pop in the oven for 30-40 minutes or until the top is golden and the dish is piping hot. Serve with crusty bread and a simple green salad.