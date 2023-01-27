French onion pasta recipe: How to make the viral dish that's all over TikTok

You may be familiar with French onion soup, but French onion pasta is the latest TikTok trend, clocking up 7.7M views in less than two weeks.

On the platform, #frenchonionpasta has accumulated a whopping 14.8M views overall, with search results for 'french onion pasta' increasing by 126% this month. The dish is essentially an Italian adaptation of the popular French onion soup and it is stirring up a storm on TikTok.