French onion pasta recipe: How to make the viral dish that's all over TikTok

You may be familiar with French onion soup, but French onion pasta is the latest TikTok trend, clocking up 7.7M views in less than two weeks.
On the platform, #frenchonionpasta has accumulated a whopping 14.8M views overall, with search results for 'french onion pasta' increasing by 126% this month. The dish is essentially an Italian adaptation of the popular French onion soup and it is stirring up a storm on TikTok.
HelloFresh Ireland’s Head of Culinary, Hannah Duxbury says TikTok is a game changer when it comes to trying and discovering new recipes.
“I’ve tried this a few times, it mightn’t look like much but it has certainly become a new favourite of mine," she says of the French onion pasta recipe.
If you want to see what all of the fuss is about and try it for yourself, Carol Bee Cooks has shared her one-pot French onion pasta recipe.
French onion pasta
Make the viral french onion pasta
Servings4
Preparation Time 35 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3 ½ tbsp Butter (2 ½ tbsp for caramelising onion and 1 tbsp to sauté mushrooms)
2 medium white onion
¼ cup sherry
½ cup white wine (dry)
5 sprigs fresh thyme
2 garlic cloves (Crushed)
200g cremini mushrooms (sautéed)
Salt and pepper to taste
310g rigatoni (uncooked)
4 cups beef stock or broth
1 ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
½ cup parmesan cheese freshly grated, more to serve
¼ cup cream
¼ cup milk
Method
Melt 4 tbsp butter in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Thinly slice onion and add to dutch oven. Season with a generous pinch of salt. Stir then cover and cook for 5 minutes.
Remove lid, turn heat to medium low, and cook for about 20 minutes until onions are very caramelised. Stir occasionally.
Cut cremini mushrooms into ¼ inch slices, add 1 tbsp butter into a skillet and once melted sauté for 5 minutes. Add in the crushed garlic, stir, and cook for another 3-4 minutes.
Pour in sherry and wine. Deglaze by scraping up the brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Add sprigs of fresh thyme and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add uncooked rigatoni then pour in beef broth and Worcestershire Sauce. Bring to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes or until pasta is al dente.
While pasta is cooking, cut cremini mushrooms into ¼ inch slices, add 1 tbsp butter into a skillet and once melted sauté for 5 minutes. Add in the crushed garlic, stir, and cook for another 3-4 minutes.
Turn off heat. Discard thyme sprigs. Stir in mushrooms and freshly grated parmesan cheese, milk and cream then stir until well combined.
Serve immediately. Serve with additional parmesan cheese.