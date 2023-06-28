25-acre pasture parcel on the Mizen attracting local interest

The Mizen Peninsula is a part of the country more well known for its scenery and for its geography than it is for its pasture.

That’s not to say, however, that there aren’t good quality grazing acres in this part of the world where they are no strangers to intensive dairying. Back in the days of milk quotas, it was a farm on this peninsula that once had the largest milk quota in the country.

For sale with West Cork agents Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill (with offices in Bantry, Skibbereen and Clonakilty), a 25-acre holding just north of the village of Goleen is new to the market and already attracting some interest. “It’s about a kilometre and a half just north of the village,” says selling agent Hugh O’Neill, who adds that the property, which is in the townland of Coorlacka, is getting attention from a variety of sources but mainly from dairy and cattle farmers. The agents are remaining tight-lipped about the price expectation on this good-quality parcel of grassland but given what similar holdings have achieved in the area, it should be in the region of €8,000 to €8,5000/acre. Read More 43-acre farm on Beara Peninsula already under offer