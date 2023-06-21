Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

14-acre farm near Macroom to attract hobby farmers

Holding consists of four acres of quality pastureland with 10 acres of wet ground with potential for improvement


The farm is located just two minutes from Crookstown village, 15 minutes' drive from Macroom.

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 10:15
Conor Power

A 14-acre holding in West Cork is attracting a great deal of attention, according to selling agent, Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch.

The holding has a mixture of land use, with four acres of quality pastureland, and the remaining 10 acres or so consisting of wetter land. However, as Mr Lynch pointed out, this land holds great potential for improvement.

“The ground that is good here is absolutely excellent — it’s all level ground,” he said. “There are 10 acres that consist of wet ground but every bit of that is reclaimable.”

The house qualifies for the newly-increased renovation grant of €70,000


The farm is located just two minutes from Crookstown village — well known to those who will have made the pilgrimage to the site of the assassination of Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth. 

Macroom is only 15 minutes away, via the N22, while Cork City is 25 minutes’ drive, taking the same national route in the opposite direction.

The house has the attraction of qualifying for the newly-increased renovation grant of €70,000. According to the selling agents, there was electricity supplied to the home up to eight years ago.

The guide price of €225,000 (€16,000/acre) interestingly puts it into a range where it may still attract a farmer looking to increase his acreage. However, the bulk of interest is coming from the hobby farmer sector, according to the agents.

26-acre quality farm for Trim auction date in July



