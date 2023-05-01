€17,500 an acre sought for 40-acre farm west of Cork city

A 40-acre farm new to the market and west of the westernmost rural edges of the expanded Cork city will attract a lot of suitors over the coming weeks and months.
The property is in the townland of Lower Farran, 20km from Cork city centre, 5km from Coachford and 8km from the village of Ovens.
“This is a great opportunity to purchase a very attractive holding of 40 acres of land,” says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry Fitzgerald in Cork. “There’s also another ¾ of an acre of a site, subject to planning permission,” she adds.
The property also contains a traditional-style farmhouse adjacent. It’s being sold in a separate lot, leaving the option open for someone to buy the entire holding, should they so wish.
Lot 1 consists of the farmhouse and farmyard on one acre. Lot 2 is circa 40 acres of land. Lot 3 is a ¾-acre site (being sold subject to planning permission being granted) and Lot 4 is the entire.
The land – formerly part of a dairy operation – is described by Norma as being of excellent quality, laid out in grass in three easily-worked fields. The asking price for the 40 acres of land is €700,000 (€17,500/acre), with the additional ¾-acre site seeking €100,000, with €350,000 being sought for the house.