What to know about the new suckler scheme

The new €260m suckler scheme was opened for applications from farmers recently by the Department of Agriculture.

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.

As he opened the scheme in March, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he is confident the programme will "further enhance" Ireland's suckler sector's reputation "on the global stage".

What is the scheme?

The scheme is the successor to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, and is co-funded by the EU under the CAP Strategic Plan.

The scheme, which is subject to final approval by the European Commission, aims to provide support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

The scheme is structured around four mandatory actions which must be undertaken by participants in each year of the scheme.

These actions relate to the replacement strategy for both dams and sires, genotyping, weighing of suckler cow/calf pairs, and data recording.

The programme has a budget of €260m over its five-year duration.

The SCEP rewards participant farmers with a payment equivalent to €150 per cow on the first 22 cows and €120 per cow on subsequent cows.

What are the key dates?

The scheme opened for applications on March 20, and will close at 11.59pm on May 22.

Farmers must be a member of Bord Bia's Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme before October 16 this year and have continued participation for the duration of the scheme.

Farmers must calve at least 50% beef breed animals of the yearly reference number between scheme year July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, and every scheme year thereafter.

Farmers must also attend the SCEP training course and an animal handling course by November 15, 2024.

The SCEP contract will run up to December 31, 2027.

Who is eligible to apply?

The programme is open to all suckler beef farmers who commit to completing all the mandatory actions for its full duration.

Eligible applicants must be:

18 years of age or over on the date of submission of the application;

Be the holder of an active herd number with herd owner status - herd keeper status is not acceptable;

Be farming a holding in respect of which a valid BISS application is submitted to the department on a yearly basis and on which all land parcels are declared.

What are the required actions under the scheme?

There are five main actions in the programme.

Action 1: Eligible bull/eligible AI;

Eligible bull/eligible AI; Action 2: Female replacement strategy;

Female replacement strategy; Action 3: Genotyping;

Genotyping; Action 4: Weighing and submission of weights to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation;

Weighing and submission of weights to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation; Action 5: Calving details and surveys.

The department has provided details on each in a handbook available online.

What payment is there in the scheme?

Payments will be made on a per-hectare basis.

Provided that all scheme requirements are met, area-based payments of €225 for the first 15 hectares and €180 for the remaining hectares up to the maximum payable area will be made to participants.

What is an eligible suckler cow under the scheme?

An eligible suckler cow is a cow that:

Belongs to a beef breed or is sired by a beef breed;

Is not a cow used to supply milk commercially;

Is part of a herd intended for rearing calves for meat production;

Rears a calf by suckling;

Is in the ownership and possession of the applicant and maintained on the holding;

Is properly tagged, registered and recorded in accordance with AIM rules;

Is inseminated either through natural service or by AI, by a bull of a beef breed;

Gives birth to an eligible calf (dead or alive) in the applicant's herd which is tagged and registered to that cow.

What is an eligible calf?

An eligible calf is a calf that:

Belongs to a beef breed - is born out of an eligible suckler cow and is sired by a beef breed bull;

Is part of a herd intended for rearing calves for meat production;

Is in the ownership and possession of the applicant and maintained on the holding;

Has been tagged and registered with the department's registration agency within 27 days of birth.

How do farmers apply?

Applications for the scheme can only be submitted using the department's online facility through www.agfood.ie either by the applicant themselves or by an advisor authorised to act on their behalf.

Applicants not already registered for the department’s online services will need to register first.

There are 2,430 applicants to the scheme to date, the department confirmed to the Irish Examiner.