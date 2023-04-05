46-acre farm near Gorey expecting €15k-€17k/acre at auction

Coming up for public auction online on Tuesday April 25 at 2pm is a 46.5-acre farm in the townland of Macoyle Lower, about 10km north of Gorey in Co Wexford.

The property is located close to the village of Inch (2km) and 3km from Castletown, with the coast a short distance away.

According to the selling agent Jack Quinn of Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property, the lands are all in grass and of excellent quality.

“The farm has been recently limed,” Mr Quinn said. “As well as that, some of the fields are freshly re-seeded… it’s very good land that’s suited to any agricultural enterprise.”

With the River Inch forming its northern boundary, two public roads demarcate its western and south-eastern boundaries

The area has a healthy mixture of agricultural activity, with dairying having a strong presence locally. The existence of a semi-derelict house on the property also poses intriguing questions as to who will be its next owner.

With the nearest beach (Clone Strand) being only a six-minute drive away, and with it being so close to Gorey and a commutable distance from Dublin, there will also be interest in the house alone.

With the property’s ample road frontage, the holding will be presented in lots on the day

Lot 1 consists of 4.2 acres with the farmhouse and outbuildings. The house is in need of “extensive upgrading and renovation”, according to Mr Quinn. It offers 88m2 of living space and accommodation includes three bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, extension to the side with a lofted garage and lofted area above.

The house three-bedroom house is in need of upgrading.

The outbuildings, meanwhile, include a four-span round-roof shed and lean-to with cubicles and some additional outbuildings.

Lot 2 is 18.7 acres of excellent quality grassland.

Lot 3 is 23.7 acres of excellent quality grassland.

Lot 4 is the entire 46.5-acre holding.

The price expectation is between €15,000 and €17,000/acre. The agents have conducted a number of successful online auctions recently, with the last one — on Tuesday, March 28 — achieving some €27,000/acre for 10-acre holding at Caim, Enniscorthy.