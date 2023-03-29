€15k an acre sought for quality limestone farm in Limerick

For sale with Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack, a 60-acre grassland farm in the heart of the Golden Vale is currently attracting plenty of attention.

The property is in the townland of Bettyville, approximately 2.5km from Crecora village in County Limerick and 5km from Croom. The N21 is in close proximity too (4km away), making access to Limerick City very convenient (a 20-minute drive away).