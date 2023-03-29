€15k an acre sought for quality limestone farm in Limerick

For sale with Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack, a 60-acre grassland farm in the heart of the Golden Vale is currently attracting plenty of attention.
The property is in the townland of Bettyville, approximately 2.5km from Crecora village in County Limerick and 5km from Croom. The N21 is in close proximity too (4km away), making access to Limerick City very convenient (a 20-minute drive away).
“It’s a really smashing piece of land,” says selling agent Maurice Stack of the property, which enjoys a short but more-than-adequate stretch of public road frontage and a central internal roadway going all the way to the back of it, making it a very manageable holding.
The land is laid out in well-proportioned paddocks and the free-draining soil represents the very best of limestone acreage that one can find, according to the selling agents.
“We have a reasonably strong interest in the property so far,” says Maurice. The asking price is €900,000. At a rate of €15,000 per acre, it’s a level that is certainly achievable and it would not be surprising to see it exceeded in the coming weeks and months.