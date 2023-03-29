€15k an acre sought for quality limestone farm in Limerick

€15k an acre sought for quality limestone farm in Limerick

Aerial view of the 60.48-acre farm at Bettyville Crecora Co Limerick.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 10:30
Conor Power

For sale with Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack, a 60-acre grassland farm in the heart of the Golden Vale is currently attracting plenty of attention.

The property is in the townland of Bettyville, approximately 2.5km from Crecora village in County Limerick and 5km from Croom. The N21 is in close proximity too (4km away), making access to Limerick City very convenient (a 20-minute drive away).

Aerial view of the 60.48-acre farm at Bettyville Crecora Co Limerick.
Aerial view of the 60.48-acre farm at Bettyville Crecora Co Limerick.

“It’s a really smashing piece of land,” says selling agent Maurice Stack of the property, which enjoys a short but more-than-adequate stretch of public road frontage and a central internal roadway going all the way to the back of it, making it a very manageable holding.

The land is laid out in well-proportioned paddocks and the free-draining soil represents the very best of limestone acreage that one can find, according to the selling agents.

“We have a reasonably strong interest in the property so far,” says Maurice. The asking price is €900,000. At a rate of €15,000 per acre, it’s a level that is certainly achievable and it would not be surprising to see it exceeded in the coming weeks and months.

Read More

Wexford tillage parcel makes almost €22k/acre at auction

More in this section

Nature restoration 'can only be achieved if not dependent on CAP', Oireachtas committee hears Nature restoration 'can only be achieved if not dependent on CAP', Oireachtas committee hears
Female veterinarian at work Just under a third of vets considering selling their practice in the next year, survey finds
Level of support for farmers impacted by ash dieback 'totally insufficient' Level of support for farmers impacted by ash dieback 'totally insufficient'
#Farming - PropertyPlace: Limerick
<p>The deadlines for farmers confirming their 2023 dairy band and an application for a nitrates derogation are fast approaching.</p>

Almost 12,000 dairy farmers have confirmed nitrogen excretion rate band through ICBF

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd