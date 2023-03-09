Auction of 37-acre farm near Avoca achieves over €19k/acre

Earlier in the day, a 6.7-acre land parcel was sold for a price of €25,000/acre
The 37-acre farm near Avoca in Co Wicklow that sold at auction recently.

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 01:54
Conor Power

On Tuesday of last week, Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property sold two properties by online auction.

The larger of the two — a 37-acre farm near Avoca in Co Wicklow — was last featured here on February 1 last. The farm is at Knockanree Upper, 1.9km from Avoca.

The holding had excellent road frontage and a derelict cottage. It was presented in lots with a pre-auction price guide of €10,000 to €12,000/acre.

Auctioneer David Quinn anticipated a “lively auction, due to the attractive price and location, as well as the significant road frontage on offer”.

Lot 1 (11.5 acres with derelict cottage) was offered first, achieving a price of €180,000. Lot 2 (6.7 acres) got €95,000 and Lot 3 (18.9 acres) achieved a highest bid of €230,000.

The combined bid of €505,000 for the three lots was eclipsed when Lot 4 (the entire) opened at €525,000 before reaching €605,000. No further bids came for the three separate lots and, after a recess, only Lot 4 was offered and was on the market. 

After a faster series of bids, the hammer finally came down on a price of €715,000 — sold to a local businessman for €19,300/acre.

