87-acre farm outside Kells attracting plenty of interest

Situated 900 metres from Kells town centre in Meath, an 87-acre holding is up for public auction on Wednesday, March 8 at 3pm.

The farm is already generating good interest, with its location offering possibilities that seem to go well beyond its agricultural value.

The auction will take place online (through lsl auctions) and live at the Navan offices of auctioneers Raymond Potterton & Co.

According to selling agent Stephen Barry, the lands in question are of good quality, with the potential to be brought back to an excellent standard through relatively minor works:

“It wouldn’t take huge money to knock it back into a very very good farm,” says Stephen. “It is powerful land which wouldn’t have had fertiliser spread on it or drains cleared in a while — and there’s only one drain that needs clearing down the middle of it. After that, it’s a super piece of land.”

As a piece of investment property, it’s a holding that may have even more going for it, however.

“We’ve interest coming from both camps,” says Stephen. “There’s an adjoining residential development on one side, close to commercial development on the other side, it fronts onto the Gardenrath Road and the M3 is right beside it.”

Given all of that, the price guide of €1,600,000 (€18,400/acre) seems a realistic one.