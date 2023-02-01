37-acre farm next to Avoca set for online auction

The bewitching small town of Avoca in County Wicklow has attracted many to its picturesque location over the years.

It has attracted artists (such as 18th-century landscape artist George Barret), media personalities (such as radio and television commentator Noel Andrews and American ‘Jackass’ star Chris Pontius), and even German WWII spies (Günther Schütz retired here) in its time.

The village was also the location of the long-running BBC light drama series Ballykissangel, as well as the original site of the first Avoca Hand Weavers Shop.

On February 21, however, its worth in agricultural land will be put to the test by online public auction with Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property.

The agents are putting a 37-acre roadside holding up for sale that should attract a good deal of interest, given its quality, location, and convenient size.

Four lots

Located in the townland of Knockanree Upper just 1.9km outside of the picturesque village of Avoca, the property is all grass. It contains a derelict cottage and enjoys a considerable amount of road frontage. According to selling agent Jack Quinn, it will be presented in four possible lots.

Some of the grassland on the 37a farm near Avoca, Co Wicklow.

Lot 1 consists of 11.5 acres with the derelict cottage. Lot 2 is a 6.7-acre land parcel. Lot 3 is an 18.9-acre offering, while Lot 4 is the entire 37-acre property.

With a property of this size, one would imagine that the overall holding of 37 acres would attract enough demand to sell of its own accord without the need to sell in lots. Good roadside land is always going to be in demand and the size of this parcel will suit a number of pockets.

The guide price is between €10,000 and €12,000/acre.