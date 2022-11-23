42-acre Limerick farm with entitlements provides tempting value

There aren’t any buildings on the property but there is a cattle pen and crush, a reliable well water supply and electricity on site
42-acre Limerick farm with entitlements provides tempting value

The 42-acre farm consists of permanent pasture in the heart of the Golden Vale.

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 12:06
Conor Power

Located less than 3km to the northwest of the village of Ballylanders in County Limerick, a 42-acre farm in the townlands of Cullane North and Kilgarif is new to the market with GVM Auctioneers.

The property consists of permanent pasture in the heart of the Golden Vale and should attract a good deal of interest both locally and from farther afield.

The farm enjoys very good road frontage, with the public road creating a natural division of 6.7 acres to the east of the road and the bulk of the land (35.3 acres) to the west. These are presented as two separate lots (Lot 1 being the 35.3-acre holding), with Lot 3 being the entire farm.

According to selling agent Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office, this is a top-quality opportunity to be seized and the property’s convenient location (particularly in relation to the proximity of the busy north Cork market towns) should bring a healthy degree of interest from across the province.

“This is a good quality grassland farm,” says Richard. “We’re giving the option of purchasing the lands in two lots if the market so desires and it really is worthy of immediate inspection.”

As an added bonus, the farm also comes with entitlements. These are worth in the region of €3,630 per year – an income that may well tempt some parties to bid.

There aren’t any buildings on the property but there is a cattle pen and crush, a reliable well water supply and electricity on site.

The price guide is in the region of €10,000-€12,000/acre – a reasonable expectation for this part of the world.

Read More

A month to get offers in for 55-acre Limerick holding

More in this section

Nationwide farm inspection campaign focusing on health and wellbeing Nationwide farm inspection campaign focusing on health and wellbeing
Senators call for islands to be united for LEADER funding Senators call for islands to be united for LEADER funding
Playing soccer Denis Lehane: My field of dreams
#Farming - PropertyPlace: Limerick
<p>The number one job on top of every farmer’s list in the next week is to get their own grass silage tested, writes InTouch Feeding Specialist Bernard Stack.</p>

Time for pre-season training for your dry cows

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s