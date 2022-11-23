42-acre Limerick farm with entitlements provides tempting value

Located less than 3km to the northwest of the village of Ballylanders in County Limerick, a 42-acre farm in the townlands of Cullane North and Kilgarif is new to the market with GVM Auctioneers.

The property consists of permanent pasture in the heart of the Golden Vale and should attract a good deal of interest both locally and from farther afield.

The farm enjoys very good road frontage, with the public road creating a natural division of 6.7 acres to the east of the road and the bulk of the land (35.3 acres) to the west. These are presented as two separate lots (Lot 1 being the 35.3-acre holding), with Lot 3 being the entire farm.

According to selling agent Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office, this is a top-quality opportunity to be seized and the property’s convenient location (particularly in relation to the proximity of the busy north Cork market towns) should bring a healthy degree of interest from across the province.

“This is a good quality grassland farm,” says Richard. “We’re giving the option of purchasing the lands in two lots if the market so desires and it really is worthy of immediate inspection.”

As an added bonus, the farm also comes with entitlements. These are worth in the region of €3,630 per year – an income that may well tempt some parties to bid.

There aren’t any buildings on the property but there is a cattle pen and crush, a reliable well water supply and electricity on site.

The price guide is in the region of €10,000-€12,000/acre – a reasonable expectation for this part of the world.