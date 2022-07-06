Smurfit Kappa vice-president joins ABP Food Group board

ABP has announced the appointment of Sharon Whitehead as non-executive director.

Ms Whitehead is the group vice-president of HR at Smurfit Kappa.

Prior to joining Smurfit Kappa, she worked with Kerry Group in various international HR leadership roles, including global vice-president of HR. She is a fellow of the CIPD, the professional body for human resources and people development, and holds a bachelor’s degree, in addition to several industry qualifications.

Commenting, John Moloney, chairman of ABP Food Group said: “I am pleased to welcome Sharon Whitehead to the ABP Food Group Board. She brings a wealth of international leadership experience to the role, particularly in the areas of HR, talent development, food science and food processing.

"Her appointment further strengthens the board as the business continues to grow and evolve across each of our divisions. We look forward to working with Sharon.”

Major red meat firm ABP employs 13,200 people across its four divisions: beef, pet foods, renewables and proteins. The company has processing facilities in nine countries and has an annual turnover of over €4bn.