Minister ‘examining all options’ to ease fertiliser burden on farmers

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said he is “examining all options” to ease the burden of fertiliser costs on farmers in the short and long term.

Input prices are having a “devastating impact”, and are negating any stabilisation or increases in the prices farmers receive, the Dáil heard from Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy this week.

Mr McConalogue wrote to the EU commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski following the November Agriculture and Fisheries Council, requesting that the commission’s assessment of the ongoing appropriateness of anti-dumping duties on fertilisers be completed “as soon as possible”.

Mr McConalogue said the commission responded in late January, saying that it is “still collecting information to establish the relevant facts”.

“I am examining all options to ease the burden on farmers in the short and long term,” he said.

“In October 2021, I tasked Teagasc to lay out a credible roadmap to assist farmers in the short term as well as offering a long-term solution in the move to reduce dependency on chemical fertiliser.

“I launched the soils, nutrients and fertiliser campaign at Teagasc in Ballyhaise on January 26.

“This is a strategy that can ease the price pressure on farmers and will be good for the environment and for farmers’ pockets, particularly in seeking to address the challenge of increased fertiliser prices.”

'Real challenge' facing farm families

Mr McConalogue said it is hoped that a “leveling off” of at least some of the contributing rising price factors will be seen this year.

However, “this is not to diminish the pressures being faced by our farmers today”, he acknowledged.

“There is no doubt this is the real challenge facing farm families this year.”

Despite this, Mr Carthy said there is “nothing in what the minister said” that would convince farmers “that the Government understands the challenges they are facing and that it is taking action to resolve them”.

Social Democrats agriculture spokesperson Holly Cairns said any measures that will immediately address prices will make a “big difference to families”.

She said she welcomes the department’s intention to address Irish agriculture’s dependency on chemical fertilisers.

“It represents the type of intensive farming that has been forcing farmers to do more and more for less and less for a long time now, only to the great benefit of those fertiliser companies,” Ms Cairns said.

“I think the term ‘sustainable agriculture’ has become almost meaningless; it is frequently used by the department and in the industry to describe its opposite.

“The term needs to mean practices that can be maintained using natural approaches that use the strength of our soil and climate rather than leaving farmers reliant on chemical imports.

“Our soil fertility is an incredible natural asset that needs to be respected and managed correctly.”

She is urging the department to start ensuring nutrient management through the use of organic practices, with greater knowledge transfer in this area “desperately” needed.

“We need additional measures to foster far greater sustainable soil management practices,” Ms Cairns continued.

“This change must happen and the sooner it happens, the easier it will be for farmers. We need the information and the knowledge transfer.”

Reducing dependence on chemical fertiliser

Mr McConalogue maintains that there are “few farms in the country without the capacity to be more efficient” in the use of organic nutrients, “and more than ever this year, it will be important we do that”.

“In the medium and long term, this will cause us to take stock of how we can further reduce our dependence on chemical fertiliser while keeping up productivity,” he said.

“We must focus on soil fertility and multi-species sward, in which there is tremendous potential.

“That does not take away from the immediate challenge and while I am supporting further take-up of multi-species sward this year and further attention being paid to soil fertility, there is an immediate challenge around the crisis.

“I am looking at all options, but, as of now, the advice from Teagasc is something to which all farmers should turn their minds. I will continue to engage closely with the sector on this important issue for all farm families this year.”

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office this week show that fertiliser prices increased by 86.9% in December 2021 compared to December 2020.

In addition, energy prices were up 33.7% from 2020, while feed was up 15.9%.

Input prices were down 3.7% in December 2021 when compared to November.