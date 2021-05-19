Here Come The Girls: Cork students clinch 2021 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition title

‘Their grasp of every element from production and processing to promotion was impeccable’
Kelsey Hourigan, Leah Buckley, Emily O’Donovan, Rachel O'Gorman and Helen Savage from St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork were crowned overall winners of the 2021 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition. File Picture.

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 16:15
Aisling Kiernan

Five teenage girls at St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill - who come from non-farming backgrounds - have just been crowned overall winners of the 2021 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

Emily O’Donovan, Kelsey Hourigan, Helen Savage, Leah Buckley, and Rachel O’Gorman explored the topic ‘Communicating with the Consumer & Producer’ throughout the course of their 18-month project for the competition.

And, in an effort to educate consumers on the beef process, they created an App called ‘Angus Adventures’ which is available to download from Google Play.

The App focuses on the daily tasks of a farmer in an effort to inform consumers of the work and dedication required to produce Certified Irish Angus beef from farm to fork.

The students developed a fun game, allowing App users to ‘rear’ an Angus animal that needed to be fed, dosed, watered and washed, as well as providing interesting facts and information about the Angus breed and the competition itself.

“For a group with no farming background to have been able to embrace an agricultural competition with such enthusiasm and dedication, and to have immersed themselves in every aspect of beef production was hugely impressive,” Charles Smith, General Manager, Certified Irish Angus said.

“They enthusiastically involved themselves in everything from genetic research to attending on-farm events where they were willing to participate in wide-ranging activities including sweeping yards and clipping pedigree cattle.

“The passion with which they explained and displayed the benefits of Certified Irish Angus Beef to consumers was incredible.

“Overall, their grasp of every element from production and processing to promotion was impeccable.

“In the judges’ views, these young ladies were very worthy winners.” 

Meanwhile, the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition is a popular initiative organised by the award-winning Irish beef brand Certified Irish Angus, in conjunction with its processing partners, ABP and Kepak.

Each year, finalist groups nationwide are challenged to rear five Irish Angus calves and carry out research on a specific aspect of farming and beef production for 18 months.

It aims to promote the Certified Irish Angus Beef brand to second-level students while communicating the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Farming
