​​​​​Marts Report: Farming needs less bureaucrats and more visionaries

Latest prices from Macroom, Kanturk, Dungarvan, Skibbereen, Bandon and Kilmallock
At Skibbereen Mart last Friday, this Simmental cow, born in 2018, weighed 770kg and sold for €1,700.

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 09:11
Denis Lehane

Earlier this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed farmers back to the mart.

Wasn’t he’s the lucky man that we stuck around during Covid and didn’t bailout. We generated €3.4bn of exports for Ireland last year.

And these days, we are just being strung along, with €20 an animal paid out from one scheme and a few more bob from another, said a suckler farmer to me during the week.

He has come to the conclusion that he will never become a millionaire from the business. I didn’t put up much of a struggle in disagreeing with the man. He was preaching to the converted.

The problem with farming in general today is that it has become stifled with bureaucracy and restrictions. Our every move is monitored, analysed and recorded. Then, at various times, criticised and sometimes penalised.

Our freedom to farm as individuals has been utterly eroded. You can’t own a sheep, cow or hen in Ireland today without someone in a faraway office knowing about it.

Even if they don’t know a Rhode Island Red from a Norwegian Red, they know what you have. And you know they know. Obviously, agriculture needs to be monitored to some degree.

But the degree to which we are currently analysed makes the business and our way of life very unappealing. When I was growing up, I always had the dream of making it big as a farmer.

Back then, you were allowed dream. Well, that dream is dead for me, and it’s not because I’m going grey in the head, but because I have become tired of the tedious bureaucratic jargon, the mumbo jumbo, the constant examination of every move we make on the land.

What made farming the wonderful profession it was in the past was the freedom to farm. The freedom of choice. Our choices are now already made for us. The freedom to farm as individuals is no more.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue speaking to farmers and mart staff in Carndonagh Mart, Co Donegal.

And so the suckler farmer will be paid €20 for this animal and a few bob more for something else. Just enough to keep the wolf from the door, but far too little to encourage him to dream big.

Farming today is policed by too many bureaucrats and not half enough visionaries. Charlie can welcome farmers back to the mart all he likes, but if he wants to know the real truth, the mart restrictions were only the tip of the iceberg.

And so to the marts we go, beginning this week with Macroom mart where on Saturday cattle numbers on offer were back with prices also showing a little slippage.

Suckler stock in Macroom sold from €1000 to €1740 per lot.

Dry cows made from €115 to €770 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.30/kg. Heifers made from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

Fr

steers

590kg

1150

8

Fr

steers

573kg

1130

1

BB

steer

465kg

1020

1

Ch

heifer

495kg

1180

3

Lm

heifers

403kg

1030

1

Hr

cow

770kg

1540

1

Fr

cow

820kg

1300

Bandon mart on Monday had 950 calves on offer with Friesian bull calves selling from €80 to €235 for stronger lads.

Continental calves made up to a staggering €525 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €135 to €580 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €125 to €595 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €540 to €920 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €270 to €888 with their weight. Heifers made from €215 to €820 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Ch

steers

533kg

1210

5

AA

steers

649kg

1570

9

Hr

steers

638kg

1310

7

Fr

steers

454kg

820

2

AA

heifers

535kg

1320

1

Lm

cow

640kg

1220

1

Fr

cow

705kg

1080

Kanturk cattle sale on Tuesday was a lively affair as mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe reports.

"The competition between ringside and online customers here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday was very strong. The price of the day was for 7 Aberdeen Angus bullocks weighing 315kgs making €750 (€2.38/kg).

"Customers were paying top prices for good cattle and they are very much in demand.

"We had a full house on Tuesday with over 1000 cattle, including 400 calves, on offer. Ringside was open to buyers and it was fantastic to be able to welcome our customers back again."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA

steer

578kg

1220

1

HR

steers

487kg

990

7

AA

steers

315kg

750

1

Lm

heifer

550kg

1190

1

Ch

heifer

370kg

1050

1

Lm

cow

710kg

1340

1

Fr

cow

780kg

1300

Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, reported "The dry cow trade is holding firm with a good demand for forward dry cows.

"And while the price for store heifers and bullocks is a shade easier, stronger cattle are holding well."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

545kg

1230

2

BB

steers

470kg

1110

6

AA

steers

401kg

900

1

Fr

steer

645kg

1210

2

AA

heifers

607kg

1280

1

Fr

cow

790kg

1140

1

Fr

cow

550kg

1040

Kilmallock mart reported "a super heifer trade" after Monday's mart sale. How super were they?

Well, light heifers made up to €2.98 per kg, heavier types hit €2.47 per kg.

Overall, 1600 cattle were sold at Kilmallock this week. Bullocks sold for up to €1700 a head or €2.39 per kg.

Weanlings made up to €1090 a head or €2.54 per kg. Dry cows hit €1580 a head or €2.16 per kg.

Up to €480 was paid in the calf ring. At the dairy sale on Tuesday up to €1720 was paid for calved stock. Up to €860 was paid for breeding heifers.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

Fr

steers

383kg

620

5

AA

steers

534kg

1220

1

BB

steer

520kg

1150

1

Lim

steer

490kg

1140

4

Hr

steers

509kg

1100

11

Fr

steers

518kg

960

8

AA

steers

587kg

1330

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €80 to €1150 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen sold from €260 to €725, while weanling bulls sold from €240 to €570 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €250 to €525 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €330 to €745 with their weight.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Lm

steers

555kg

1300

1

Ch

steer

480kg

1100

3

Hr

steers

430kg

890

2

AA

steers

387kg

820

1

Sim

heifer

550kg

1250

1

Lm

heifer

525kg

1240

1

BB

cow

810kg

1960

Calves Kanturk mart Tuesday 18th May

Fr bulls €65 - €145

Fr heifers €130 - €410

Hr/AA bulls €165 - €400

Hr/AA heifers €450 - €300

