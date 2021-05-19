​​​​​Marts Report: Farming needs less bureaucrats and more visionaries

Earlier this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed farmers back to the mart.

Wasn’t he’s the lucky man that we stuck around during Covid and didn’t bailout. We generated €3.4bn of exports for Ireland last year.

And these days, we are just being strung along, with €20 an animal paid out from one scheme and a few more bob from another, said a suckler farmer to me during the week.

He has come to the conclusion that he will never become a millionaire from the business. I didn’t put up much of a struggle in disagreeing with the man. He was preaching to the converted.

The problem with farming in general today is that it has become stifled with bureaucracy and restrictions. Our every move is monitored, analysed and recorded. Then, at various times, criticised and sometimes penalised.

Our freedom to farm as individuals has been utterly eroded. You can’t own a sheep, cow or hen in Ireland today without someone in a faraway office knowing about it.

Even if they don’t know a Rhode Island Red from a Norwegian Red, they know what you have. And you know they know. Obviously, agriculture needs to be monitored to some degree.

But the degree to which we are currently analysed makes the business and our way of life very unappealing. When I was growing up, I always had the dream of making it big as a farmer.

Back then, you were allowed dream. Well, that dream is dead for me, and it’s not because I’m going grey in the head, but because I have become tired of the tedious bureaucratic jargon, the mumbo jumbo, the constant examination of every move we make on the land.

What made farming the wonderful profession it was in the past was the freedom to farm. The freedom of choice. Our choices are now already made for us. The freedom to farm as individuals is no more.

And so the suckler farmer will be paid €20 for this animal and a few bob more for something else. Just enough to keep the wolf from the door, but far too little to encourage him to dream big.

Farming today is policed by too many bureaucrats and not half enough visionaries. Charlie can welcome farmers back to the mart all he likes, but if he wants to know the real truth, the mart restrictions were only the tip of the iceberg.

And so to the marts we go, beginning this week with Macroom mart where on Saturday cattle numbers on offer were back with prices also showing a little slippage.

Suckler stock in Macroom sold from €1000 to €1740 per lot.

Dry cows made from €115 to €770 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.30/kg. Heifers made from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Fr steers 590kg 1150 8 Fr steers 573kg 1130 1 BB steer 465kg 1020 1 Ch heifer 495kg 1180 3 Lm heifers 403kg 1030 1 Hr cow 770kg 1540 1 Fr cow 820kg 1300

Bandon mart on Monday had 950 calves on offer with Friesian bull calves selling from €80 to €235 for stronger lads.

Continental calves made up to a staggering €525 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €135 to €580 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €125 to €595 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €540 to €920 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €270 to €888 with their weight. Heifers made from €215 to €820 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Ch steers 533kg 1210 5 AA steers 649kg 1570 9 Hr steers 638kg 1310 7 Fr steers 454kg 820 2 AA heifers 535kg 1320 1 Lm cow 640kg 1220 1 Fr cow 705kg 1080

Kanturk cattle sale on Tuesday was a lively affair as mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe reports.

"The competition between ringside and online customers here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday was very strong. The price of the day was for 7 Aberdeen Angus bullocks weighing 315kgs making €750 (€2.38/kg).

"Customers were paying top prices for good cattle and they are very much in demand.

"We had a full house on Tuesday with over 1000 cattle, including 400 calves, on offer. Ringside was open to buyers and it was fantastic to be able to welcome our customers back again."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 578kg 1220 1 HR steers 487kg 990 7 AA steers 315kg 750 1 Lm heifer 550kg 1190 1 Ch heifer 370kg 1050 1 Lm cow 710kg 1340 1 Fr cow 780kg 1300

Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, reported "The dry cow trade is holding firm with a good demand for forward dry cows.

"And while the price for store heifers and bullocks is a shade easier, stronger cattle are holding well."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 545kg 1230 2 BB steers 470kg 1110 6 AA steers 401kg 900 1 Fr steer 645kg 1210 2 AA heifers 607kg 1280 1 Fr cow 790kg 1140 1 Fr cow 550kg 1040

Kilmallock mart reported "a super heifer trade" after Monday's mart sale. How super were they?

Well, light heifers made up to €2.98 per kg, heavier types hit €2.47 per kg.

Overall, 1600 cattle were sold at Kilmallock this week. Bullocks sold for up to €1700 a head or €2.39 per kg.

Weanlings made up to €1090 a head or €2.54 per kg. Dry cows hit €1580 a head or €2.16 per kg.

Up to €480 was paid in the calf ring. At the dairy sale on Tuesday up to €1720 was paid for calved stock. Up to €860 was paid for breeding heifers.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Fr steers 383kg 620 5 AA steers 534kg 1220 1 BB steer 520kg 1150 1 Lim steer 490kg 1140 4 Hr steers 509kg 1100 11 Fr steers 518kg 960 8 AA steers 587kg 1330

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €80 to €1150 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen sold from €260 to €725, while weanling bulls sold from €240 to €570 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €250 to €525 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €330 to €745 with their weight.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Lm steers 555kg 1300 1 Ch steer 480kg 1100 3 Hr steers 430kg 890 2 AA steers 387kg 820 1 Sim heifer 550kg 1250 1 Lm heifer 525kg 1240 1 BB cow 810kg 1960

Calves Kanturk mart Tuesday 18th May

Fr bulls €65 - €145

Fr heifers €130 - €410

Hr/AA bulls €165 - €400

Hr/AA heifers €450 - €300