Housebuilding volumes slowed down in fourth quarter of 2025
Housebuilding in Ireland slowed in the fourth quarter of 2025, with production volumes down 6.5%, according to the CSO.
The CSO figures showed volume of production in the residential building sector was down 6.5% for October, November, and December when compared with the third quarter of 2025. The showdown in volume index in the non-residential building sector was less severe, falling 2% in the same period.
“On a seasonally adjusted basis the volume of production in building and construction fell 5% between Q3 2025 and Q4 2025. On an annual basis, production volume increased by 0.8%," said CSO statistician Shane O'Sullivan.
The volume of production in residential building and construction in Q4 of 2025 was down 0.1% on Q4 2024. During the same period, annual production volume fell 0.9% in the civil engineering sector but production volume in non-residential building increased 3.3%.
A wave of new construction did start this year, according to the Department of Housing monthly commencement figures for January 2026 published last week, which showed 2,046 units commenced, an increase of 73% compared to January 2025 (1,183 units).
Commenting on the CSO statistics published on Wednesday, Irish Mortgage Advisors chair Trevor Grant said the 6.5% quarterly fall in house building activity will be a disappointment to the many people hoping to get onto the property ladder. "Today’s report suggests that recent months have not been as promising for housing delivery as had been thought.
"However, prospective buyers should take comfort from government figures released last week, which show there was a 73% increase in housing starts in January 2026, as well as recent CSO figures which show there was a 20% increase in housing completions in 2025. We still need an exponential increase in the number of new homes being built in Ireland."