St Munchin's march past Bandon in thriller to secure Munster Schools Senior Cup final spot

Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final: St Munchin’s 43 Bandon Grammar School 34

Two tries apiece from Ryan Angley and Brendan Minogue secured a first Munster Schools Senior Cup final appearance since 2012 for St Munchin’s after an 11-try thriller against Bandon Grammar School.

There were five lead changes inside 28 minutes in a breathless first half, after which their devastating full-back Angley limped off.

But Munchin’s were never headed in the second, with Minogue scoring two tries and twice more holding Bandon Grammar players up over the line.

They will return to Virgin Media Park to meet PBC or CBC in the final in three weeks’ time, with Thursday's semi-final between the two Cork rivals also being streamed live by the Irish Examiner.

On the other side, it was a gutting fourth semi-final defeat in the past decade for Bandon Grammar, who had two tries from Éanna Burke.

Bandon Grammar made a half-dozen changes from their quarter-final victory over Castletroy College. Within three minutes, they lost inside centre Sam Barry to injury.

Angley instigated and finished the move for Munchin’s fourth-minute opening try. The full-back fielded a Bandon kick on his 10 and broke the line to reach the opposition 22.

Minogue appeared to have touched down, but even when Peter Roche called play back for a scrum, they burst back over the line through Angley. Oisín Madden added the conversion, yet Bandon Grammar were ahead by the 13th minute.

Bandon's Jamie Hicks scores a try. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon.

Their opening try originated from their powerful maul, which marched forward to within five metres of the line.

Armed with a penalty advantage, Lewis Linehan kicked crossfield to two wide-open wingers. Jamie Hicks made the catch to score and Conor Smyth slotted the levelling conversion from out wide.

When Billy Giles forced a turnover penalty, Smyth’s 40-metre kick pushed them in front.

Munchin’s regained the lead within three minutes. Again, Angley’s line break proved the spark. Conor Dillon came up just short before captain Jack Meaney dived over. Madden converted for 14-10.

Bandon Grammar twice came close in the following minutes. They knocked on near the line before Jack Deasy was held up over the whitewash by Minogue. Play was called back for a penalty, which allowed them to unleash the maul again. Seán Dooley secured the line-out and Adam Barry was at the back to touch down. Another impressive Smyth conversion completed the set.

In a seesawing first half, there was still time for a fifth lead change. Bandon Grammar were penalised for a deliberate knock-on and Munchin’s profited with Madden releasing Angley to break a tackle and reach the corner.

Madden’s touchline miss left their lead at 19-17, but a major blow saw Angley limp off with a knock to his knee.

Munchin’s two-point lead survived another scare on the resumption. Aodhán Brennan bulldozed over, but Minogue again got his hands on the ball to prevent a try with support from Darragh Mullane.

Munchin’s extended their lead in the 43rd minute as Dan Foley forced the turnover penalty and Madden drilled over for 22-17.

When Munchin’s got over the crowded tryline five minutes later, they were able to ground the ball through Michael Landers. Madden’s conversion gave them a 12-point cushion.

Bandon Grammar came back into the contest before long. Their maul was stopped before they went wide. Burke wasn’t the target of the ricocheted pass, but he took full advantage to score. Billy Canniffe’s conversion flew wide.

They were level in the 57th minute after a brilliant aerial contest from captain Mark Whelton, which allowed Jack Deasy to touch down by the post before hobbling off. Canniffe’s conversion made it 29-29.

St. Munchins Evan Quinn. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

Munchin’s had their fifth try in the 61st minute. Their maul eked forward before a brilliant flat running line from Minogue broke through to score. Madden added the extras.

Michael Kennedy’s rapid line break got Bandon Grammar back into the game in a move finished by Burke. However, Canniffe’s conversion rebounded off the right post to leave them two points in arrears.

They were still in the fight until a minute from time. In a frantic passage, Bandon won a scrum against the head, but Dillon and Oisín Gleeson completed the turnover before Minogue dashed over. Madden made it six out of seven off the tee to put the result beyond doubt.

Scorers for St Munchin’s:

Tries: R Angley (2), J Meaney, M Landers, B Minogue (2).

Cons: O Madden (5).

Pen: O Madden.

Scorers for Bandon Grammar School:

Tries: J Hicks, A Barry, É Burke (2), J Deasy.

Cons: C Smyth (2), B Canniffe.

Pen: C Smyth.

ST MUNCHIN’S: R Angley (D Mullane 30); P O’Driscoll (A Fennell 58), B Minogue, M Delmont Ferrara, E Quinn (D Newman 70+1); O Madden, T O’Brien; (C Dillon 50), M Landers (S McGlynn 70+1), C Dillon (O Gleeson h-t) (B Meagher 70+1); Callum McGrath, Cillian McGrath (S Bissette 42); R O’Brien, J Meaney (capt), D Foley (M Keane 63).

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: L Dukelow (D L’Estrange 44); M Kennedy, É Burke, S Barry (A Bramoullé 3) (J Hicks 64), J Hicks (F Lucey 52); C Smyth (B Canniffe 41), L Linehan; J Deasy (F McCarthy 59), A Barry, J van der Velde (S O’Callaghan 44); S Dooley (G McNulty 70+2), B Giles (R Collins 52); A Brennan (S Brady 52), M Whelton (capt), M Buttimer (M O’Regan 58).

Referee: P Roche (MAR).