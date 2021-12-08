Plans by Irish banks for payments app put to full probe by regulator   

Plans by Irish banks to develop a banking payments app designed to take on rivals such as Revolut now faces a full probe by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).
The competition regulator has put the plan by AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, and KBC to a so-called phase two investigation to develop the app.
The full investigation into the plans for the app will not be taken lightly by the banks.
The CCPC in October launched a full probe into the plans by KBC to transfer loans to Bank of Ireland as the Belgian-owned lender prepares to exit the Republic.