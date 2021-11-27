Toy Show appeal raises more than €3m for charity

The Late Late Toy Show has raised more than €3m in the now annual appeal.

At the end of last night’s spectacular, €3,347,912 had been raised by the public.

The money is set to support a range of children’s charities and will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The Toy Show Choir, made up of children who benefited from the efforts of last year’s appeal, also made a special performance on the show.

And they were joined by chart-topper Ed Sheeran as he made an appearance for a song.

Last year, the appeal raised €6.6m for charity.

It was the first year that the show held an appeal after it was inspired by Toy Show star Saoirse.

A guest on the 2020 Toy Show, Saoirse raised money through a host of fundraisers because after being diagnosed with a tumour she "had to get her leg taken away" and she needs prosthesis until she is 18.

Saoirse raised more money than was initially needed so she donated the extra money to the charities and hospitals who had helped her.