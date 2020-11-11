Publicans say Ireland is facing into a 'two-tier' Chrismas

Pub staff across the country are becoming increasingly worried about providing for their families this Christmas with ongoing uncertainty around the re-opening of pubs this year.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) has warned that the country may be facing into a “two-tier Christmas” of “haves and have nots” if those in the hospitality and drinks industries are forced to remain closed while other industries are allowed open their doors on December 2.

“Are Micheál Martin or Leo Varadkar going to tell the tens of thousands of children whose families work in the hospitality sector that Santa may not come to them this year or that he’ll be operating on a severe budget, while their neighbours and friends face no such restrictions?” asked Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“These are the points being raised by pub staff all over Ireland who are becoming increasingly desperate about what type of Christmas they’ll be able to provide for their families.”

Donall O'Keeffe, Chief Executive LVA

“People in our industry have taken a lot of pain this year, but if this situation is allowed to happen I don’t think it will ever be forgotten.”

“It is a sure-fire way to sow lasting discord around the country,” he said.

In a statement, the LVA and VFI said publicans across the country have been contacted by staff asking if they can return to work in December, saying they can’t afford Christmas for their families on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Michael O’Donovan, owner of the Castle Inn on Cork's South Main Street and Cork City chair of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said if the decision is made to allow outdoor dining only for December, it will not be of any benefit to the vast majority of Cork publicans.

"In the middle of October, 90% of the premises across Cork were closed because they don't have a substantial outdoor area to do any trade," he said.

Cork publican Michael O'Donovan

“December is such an important month for us to trade, for most, it's 30% plus of their yearly turnover.”

Mr O’Donovan said he has been fielding calls on a daily basis from publicans who are coming under increasing pressure from landlords, as well as many publicans and staff dealing with the mental health and stress associated with the very “real fear” of financial struggles this Christmas.

“Bills are coming in every week, even when we’re closed, and it’s the uncertainty of not knowing where we’re going.”

“I’ve only had 16 days trading since March 14th. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know financially, that’s very difficult.”

“If we’re not allowed to trade indoors for December… I fear for a lot of my colleagues.”

Mr O'Donovan said publicans appreciate that it can't be "a normal" Christmas, but that the weekly statistics released by the HSE have proven that incidences of the virus linked to pubs and hospitality remain very low.

“It's a very safe controlled environment, and whatever guidelines they provide, we will follow."

Mr O’Donovan said he hopes that, while this Christmas will certainly be a different one, families and friends will still be able to come out and celebrate this special time of year together.

"Where we go for the month of December, it all depends on what the Government decide at that cabinet table."

Padraig Cribben Chief Executive VFI

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the VFI said if the Government’s pre lockdown rhetoric of “saving Christmas" is to apply to the 50,000 people working in the pub sector, indoor trading must be allowed in pubs and throughout the hospitality sector next month.

"Limiting hospitality businesses to a 15 person outdoor capacity simply won’t do in December," he said.

"The Government might as well just take the keys away."