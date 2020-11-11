New traffic light system will not 'open the doors' to Christmas travel

The European traffic light system is not "a mechanism to open the doors" and not about Christmas, a government junior minister has warned.

Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said that new rules, which came into effect this week, are about having EU-wide certainty for those who have to travel, rather than those who want to come home for Christmas.

Under the current rules, those who come from regions listed as red or orange must restrict their movements for 14 days. However, those who come from an orange region can cut this to five days if they receive a negative Covid test.

From November 29, that will also apply for red countries.

Read More HSE denies 600,000 doses of flu vaccine are missing

This will, in theory, make it possible for people to come home for Christmas.

"We're not encouraging travel at the moment. We're not encouraging people to come into the country unless they have to. So the situation hasn't changed," Mr Byrne said on RTE radio.

"We now have an EU system that can give certainty when people have to travel. This isn't simply a mechanism to open the doors. It is a mechanism for travel where it is possible.

"The rules will still be there, but if people get a negative PCR test after five days, they can discontinue restricting their movements."

Mr Byrne said that those PCR tests will have to be sourced privately, as no state resources can be committed to testing those who arrive in Ireland.

He added that he was not in a position to guarantee those who come home for Christmas that there will be capacity for testing.

"The Government has been very clear that there won't be any state capacity used for this. It will have to be private sector because we do not have the capacity.

"This is not about Christmas. It is simply the conclusion of work that has gone on at European level."

DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork Airport has been granted a planning exemption to allow it to establish testing centres for travellers.