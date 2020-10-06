Publicans forced to call last orders once again

Barely weeks after they were finally able to open their doors again, many publicans are now closing up once more, unsure when or if they will ever be able to serve again.

Indoor service is banned at restaurants, bars and 'wet pubs' under Level 3 restrictions, with outdoor seating and service to be allowed for up to 15 people.

However, with the cold October weather setting in, outdoor service is not an option for many publicans.

Mike McMahon, who runs Mother Mac’s bar in Limerick city, says this oversight is telling.

“What it actually demonstrates is that, the people who are creating these rules and regulations, don't fully understand the business that they are affecting. They seem to be insulated from the everyday world.

“I mean, realistically if you spoke to any business owner they could tell you what will and won't work. And this idea of placing 15 people outside in the Irish weather. And not only that but for trying to make your business viable with just 15 people. It’s totally ludicrous.”

Mr McMahon, says he and his staff completely understand the importance of the restrictions, but he is unhappy with how the message was leaked on Sunday night.

“I have said this from day one. I will never argue with the message. But I'm not happy with how the message was delivered. It's been an absolute disgrace what has happened over the weekend.

“We have staff that were nearly in tears, worrying about mortgages, worried about loans, worried about their jobs and livelihoods from comments last Sunday.

" don't argue with the message. You know, if we need to close to support and ensure the health and well being of the population, then so be it. But how that message was delivered was just highly disrespectful.”

According to the VFI, the Government decision to move the entire country to Level Three will see 50,000 bar staff lose their jobs.

Mr McMahon says the impact that these closures will have on people's mental health is not being discussed.

“The effect on the mental health, and the stress, that a group of trained healthcare professionals have placed on the people of Ireland and in particular hospitality trades is just unbelievable.

“We are upset. We are worried. We're concerned about the future.

"My staff were quite upset. On Sunday, they were worried about what was going to happen. I mean, their mental health has not been considered, you know, they have done seven months as non-functional people because they've just had to sit at home and they've done it for the benefit of everyone.

"We're all very social beings that live on social interaction. And to basically go from 100 miles an hour down to zero in the flick of a switch, it has to affect your mental health.”