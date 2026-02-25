Revolut ponders share sale in 2026

Investors eager to buy into startup ahead of potential public listing
Revolut is considering a fresh sale of shares in the second half of this year, people familiar with the matter said, as investors clamour to buy into Europe’s most valuable startup ahead of a potential public listing.

Revolut is considering a fresh sale of shares in the second half of this year, people familiar with the matter said, as investors clamour to buy into Europe's most valuable startup ahead of a potential public listing.

A new sale would follow a series of transactions last year that left the UK-based fintech with a value of $75bn (€63bn), up from $45bn (€38bn) in 2024. Revolut’s investors have been pushing for a new process that would value the firm at at least $100bn (€84bn), according to the Bloomberg sources. Any new round would likely mirror the blended approach of previous transactions, they said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and no decisions over the size or timing of a share sale have been taken, the source said.

Investors and bankers have been closely watching Revolut’s fundraising efforts with speculation that the firm will eventually file to go public. The firm is targeting a valuation of at least $150bn (€126bn) through any listing, some of the people said.

A representative for Revolut declined to comment.

Revolut has over 3m customers in Ireland. Founded in 2015, Revolut operates as a digital bank offering checking and savings accounts, international money transfers, cryptocurrency, and stock trading, as well as bill paying and budgeting tools. It’s among a crop of so-called neobanks that have emerged to challenge traditional lenders.

Revolut’s previous share sales have consistently been oversubscribed, with the firm fielding so much interest from potential investors that it ultimately held follow-on rounds to allow ex-employees to sell a portion of their portfolio.

Its last fundraise in November was led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Nvidia’s venture capital arm NVentures, Andreessen Horowitz, Franklin Templeton, and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price also participated.

The firm is hiring more staff to run secondary share sales itself, though it did work with Morgan Stanley on the 2024 transaction.

Bloomberg News reported in September that Revolut was on track to deliver £4.1bn (€4.7bn) in annual revenue for 2025 — firmly placing the firm among the fastest growing tech firms.

