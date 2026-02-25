Revolut ponders share sale in 2026

Revolut is considering a fresh sale of shares in the second half of this year, people familiar with the matter said, as investors clamour to buy into Europe’s most valuable startup ahead of a potential public listing.

A new sale would follow a series of transactions last year that left the UK-based fintech with a value of $75bn (€63bn), up from $45bn (€38bn) in 2024. Revolut’s investors have been pushing for a new process that would value the firm at at least $100bn (€84bn), according to the Bloomberg sources. Any new round would likely mirror the blended approach of previous transactions, they said.