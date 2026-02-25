An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand

An Post is to hire 300 new post workers it deals with surging demand for its parcel delivery services nationwide with the growth of ecommerce platforms like Vinted and Shein.

An Post said parcel volumes in January and February 2026 are almost 50% higher than in the same months last year. Volumes in 2025 were 27% up on the prior year overall, leading to 3m parcels being delivered by An Post every week in the lead up to Christmas. The parcel business growth comes in the wake of the collapse of courier business Fastway in October 2025.