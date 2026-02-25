An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand

Rise of ecommerce sites like Vinted fuel demand for parcel delivery 
An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand

An Post's Rachael Costello with CEO David McRedmond and circular economy minister Alan Dillon at the launch of the PostBack donation scheme in October. An Post is to hire 300 new post workers it deals with surging demand for its parcel delivery services nationwide with the growth of ecommerce platforms like Vinted and Shein. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Wed, 25 Feb, 2026 - 14:30
Martin Claffey

An Post is to hire 300 new post workers it deals with surging demand for its parcel delivery services nationwide with the growth of ecommerce platforms like Vinted and Shein.

An Post said parcel volumes in January and February 2026 are almost 50% higher than in the same months last year. Volumes in 2025 were 27% up on the prior year overall, leading to 3m parcels being delivered by An Post every week in the lead up to Christmas. The parcel business growth comes in the wake of the collapse of courier business Fastway in October 2025. 

Fastway handled 25m parcels annually and employed 300 workers directly and close to 700 subcontractors and franchise delivery workers before its shock exit. 

Read More

An Post predicting record parcel volume as weekly deliveries hit 3m

An Post is expected to announce its 2025 results in the second quarter of this year, and the company said they would show continued growth in revenue, earnings, cash, and profit. In 2024, the company said revenue from parcel delivery alone increased 12.6% (€20.8m).

The company has opened a new parcel processing facility at Cheeverstown in Dublin which will be automated over the coming months, in time for the 2026 peak season. “With burgeoning e-commerce growth, capacity is the major issue for An Post. 300 additional frontline delivery staff will increase capacity in the 'last mile' while additional processing at Cheeverstown will provide 'middle mile' capacity until a major new parcels site for Ireland is opened at the end of the decade," said An Post chief executive David McRedmond. "We continue to target efficiencies in non-frontline areas, through process redesign and technology."

Mr McRedmond said the growth in 2026 shows the seismic impact of online on global trade. "Parcel network capacity is an essential infrastructure for the State, allowing people and businesses to locate and operate anywhere.” 

An Post increased the price of a postage stamp at the start of February, with national postage stamps increasing by 20c to €1.85 while stamps to Britain and Europe increased 85c to €3.50, and stamps for the rest of the world rose to €3.95. An Post blamed increased costs and falling letter volumes, with letter volumes declining by 7% in the last 12 months and more than 50% since 2016.

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend Hotels Federation chief calls out large short-term letting operators who 'add nothing' to Ireland's tourism spend
Weak US demand for Panadol maker Haleon's products pushes 2026 target below forecast Weak US demand for Panadol maker Haleon's products pushes 2026 target below forecast
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 24, 2020 Diageo cuts outlook in early challenge for new CEO Lewis
An Post to hire 300 new postal workers amid surging delivery demand

Revolut ponders share sale in 2026

READ NOW

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Latest

Business

Push Notifications

By clicking on sign up you will be the first to know about a selection of business content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE news app.

Sign Up

The Business Hub

Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News

Newsletter

Keep up with stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap and important breaking news alerts.

Love your Irish Examiner newspaper? We'll deliver it straight to your door for free.

SIGN UP TODAY

Revoiced

Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited