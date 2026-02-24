Healthcare services firm Uniphar records strong 2025 with revenue hitting €3bn 

Healthcare services firm Uniphar recorded a near 9% increase in gross profit during its 2025 financial year as revenue reached over €3bn, the company’s preliminary results for 2025 shows.

In its 2025 financial year, revenue grew by 11% while its gross profit increased by 8.9% to €457.7m. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit €131m - an increase of 6% year-on-year.

The increase in organic growth profit was the fastest since the company’s initial public offering in 2019.

Growth was seen across all of its divisions with a particularly strong performance from the pharma and medtech divisions delivering organic gross profit growth of 15.5% and 10.5% respectively.

Growth in its pharma segment was driven by strong growth in global sourcing and clinical trial supply while its medtech segment saw sustained growth in core markets, geographic expansion with existing suppliers and the rollout of new suppliers across established regions.

Its supply chain and retail segment saw gross profit growth of 4.2%. Its retail pharmacy network expanded by 37 to 482 pharmacies in the year.

Uniphar chief executive Ger Rabbette said these results “reflect the successful execution of our strategy across all divisions and our continued ability to scale and generate sustainable growth”.

“We remain confident of achieving our target of €200m EBITDA by 2028 with at least 80% of that growth being delivered organically,” he said.

During the year, the company completed a share buyback programme of €35m with 13.4m shares repurchased. Its dividends for the year amounted to €5.2m.

The company ended the year with net bank debt of €171.1m.

In January, Uniphar announced that it was to acquire Limerick-based retail technology business Touchstone.

The company said the “acquisition of TouchStore enhances Uniphar’s digital and technology offering in the pharmacy sector, supporting pharmacy workflow, regulatory compliance and data capabilities thereby freeing pharmacists to devote more time to engaging with customers”.