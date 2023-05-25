Irish telecoms carriers look to 'sunset' outdated technology

Phasing out landlines across Ireland is expected to be a slow process, with mass layoffs unlikely but redundancies possible as skills such as laying copper wire will no longer be required
Mass layoffs are not expected at Irish companies such as Eir while infrastructure is updated.  Picture: Fennells

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 20:00
Cáit Caden

Shena Brien, CEO of IP Telecom, a company that helps businesses phase out old technology, including landlines, said she does not envisage Irish carriers such as Eir announcing mass layoffs while it updates its infrastructure.

Ms Brien made the comments after the announcement by BT in the UK that it will lay off 55,000 people following the completion of its fibre-rollout nationwide.

“I think we're a very different market here in Ireland. We're a completely different business model here,” said Ms Brien.

A BT spokesman said more than 15,000 roles would end after those employees had replaced its slower, copper-based network with more reliable fibre optics by the end of 2026.

At least 10,000 fewer people would be needed for running and maintaining that more efficient network, he said.

IP Telecom was created in 2010 by Ms Brien and Brian Chamberlain and has since seen the emergence of fibre and AI and the impact they have had on the industry. Ms Brien said:

Telecoms carriers have all this infrastructure that's degrading and falling apart, and it's costing them a fortune to actually maintain it.

There is a campaign to phase out landlines across Ireland with updated technology but Ms Brien said this process is expected to be slow and therefore mass layoffs such as happened at BT are more unlikely.

IP Telecom CEO Shena Brien says redundancies are possible but 'a lot of people can be retrained'.
IP Telecom CEO Shena Brien says redundancies are possible but 'a lot of people can be retrained'.

“Carriers want to basically sunset their old technology,” she said.

The process is set to take as long, if not longer, than the exercise completed last year to end the use of some non-geographical numbers.

“We've just got rid of 1890 and 1850 numbers here in Ireland and it was a massive exercise and it took us in the industry probably the best part of two years to communicate that to business,” said Ms Brien.

“It’ll be another project like this,” she said. “The process is starting very, very slowly.” 

However, Ms Brien said that some redundancies may occur among players in the telecoms market as skills such as laying copper wire for landlines will no longer be required.

“I suspect the people that BT are letting go are people who were working on old technologies,” she said. “But a lot of people can be retrained."

Ireland’s communication regulator ComReg said in the coming years, with the widespread availability of fibre-based networks and other modern technologies, the copper network will eventually be switched off.

Ms Brien said the covid pandemic sped up the need for better telecommunications infrastructure as many businesses are thinking about how they can equip their employees should a health emergency happen again.

  • Additional reporting by Bloomberg

