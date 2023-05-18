Eir says complaints have 'decreased significantly' following Comreg fine of €2.45m

Telecommunications company, Eir says that customer complaints are down significantly in the last 24 months, with the mobile and broadband provider stating its resolution times are up to 30% faster than the industry average.

Posting results for the first quarter of 2023, the company reported an 11% increase in postpay mobile customers, with the total number now exceeding one million.

The firm's Q1 results follow eir's parent company being fined €2.45m after overcharging customers across six years. On Wednesday, the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) issued the fine to Eircom Limited, ordering the firm to refund over €6.5m to an estimated 76,000 customers who had been overcharged.

Following the fine, Eircom said they would implement a series of “backwards-looking measures” to identify customers who have been overcharged historically and refund these customers appropriately.

In the first three months of this year, Eir's revenue rose by 2% to more than €304m year-on-year, with chief executive Oliver Looms stating that Q1 results "proved a solid start to the year."

However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 9% annually, driven by increased investment in sales and marketing costs, totalling €128m at the end of March.

Eir's operating costs rose by 6% compared to the same period last year, totalling €105m, with a €7m increase deriving from non pay costs which rose by 15%.

Despite its rise in postpay mobile and broadband customers, Eir's broadband base totalled 946,000 customers at the quarter end, decreasing by 2% or 15,000 annually, driven by a decline in wholesale customers of 5% or 27,000.

According to Eir, two million premises are now available to connect by a retail broadband provider, with the group broadband base now totalling 946,000, a fall of 2% year-on-year. TV subscriptions were also up 9% in the period, reaching 87,000 customers.