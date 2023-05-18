Eir says complaints have 'decreased significantly' following Comreg fine of €2.45m

Despite rising revenues, Eir profits fell 9%, following a €7m rise operating costs
Posting results for the first quarter of 2023, the company reported an 11% increase in postpay mobile customers, with the total number now exceeding one million. 

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 08:09
Emer Walsh

Telecommunications company, Eir says that customer complaints are down significantly in the last 24 months, with the mobile and broadband provider stating its resolution times are up to 30% faster than the industry average.

The firm's Q1 results follow eir's parent company being fined €2.45m after overcharging customers across six years. On Wednesday, the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) issued the fine to Eircom Limited, ordering the firm to refund over €6.5m to an estimated 76,000 customers who had been overcharged.

Following the fine, Eircom said they would implement a series of “backwards-looking measures” to identify customers who have been overcharged historically and refund these customers appropriately.

In the first three months of this year, Eir's revenue rose by 2% to more than €304m year-on-year, with chief executive Oliver Looms stating that Q1 results "proved a solid start to the year."

However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 9% annually, driven by increased investment in sales and marketing costs, totalling €128m at the end of March.

Eir's operating costs rose by 6% compared to the same period last year, totalling €105m, with a €7m increase deriving from non pay costs which rose by 15%.

Despite its rise in postpay mobile and broadband customers, Eir's broadband base totalled 946,000 customers at the quarter end, decreasing by 2% or 15,000 annually, driven by a decline in wholesale customers of 5% or 27,000.

According to Eir, two million premises are now available to connect by a retail broadband provider, with the group broadband base now totalling 946,000, a fall of 2% year-on-year. TV subscriptions were also up 9% in the period, reaching 87,000 customers.

