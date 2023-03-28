Small firms told to be on high alert for scams as €8m lost to fraud     

Small firms told to be on high alert for scams as €8m lost to fraud     

Almost 50% of small businesses reported being targeted by fraudsters in the last 12 months.

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 00:00
Ronan Smyth

Irish firms were scammed out of €8m in 2022 due to a combination of invoice fraud and chief executive impersonation fraud, new figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) shows.

The BPFI said that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly vulnerable to these types of scams with a recent survey conducted by the Small Firms Association (SFA) showing almost 50% of businesses reported being targeted by fraudsters in the last 12 months.

SMEs are being told to be on high alert for financial scams especially if they’ve adopted hybrid working or a work-from-home model.

Niamh Davenport, head of financial crime at the BPFI, said that most businesses would like to think they are protected against fraud but unfortunately “SMEs continue to be a key target for scammers”.

“Covid forced many businesses to adopt a hybrid work model under pressurised circumstances, which has added another layer of risk,” she said, adding that the speed of changes didn’t allow enough time to put in place sufficient security and precautions for staff.

Ms Davenport added that cybercriminals are “always looking for new ways” to defraud companies and will “take advantage of busy work schedules to create an unnecessary sense of urgency” in the hope that checks won’t be done.

Fraud awareness initiative

The figures come as part of the BPFI’s fraud awareness initiative FraudSMART. Members of the initiative include AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank.

Chief executive fraud takes place when an email purporting to be from the company’s boss is sent to the finance or payment team requesting that a payment be made to a supplier or another third party. This kind of scam is easier for people to fall victim to if working from home and the employee is unable to see their boss or check with a colleague.

Invoice redirection fraud occurs when someone claiming to be an existing supplier advises that the bank details for the payment of future invoices should be changed. These approaches can be made over the telephone, by letter, fax and by email.

FraudSMART is advising businesses to be alert to scams and focus on prevention by reviewing business security measures, taking steps to protect against scams, and ensuring that employees are up-to-date on current best practices.

On Wednesday, the BPFI and the SFA will launch a new fraud prevention guide for businesses which will outline how to avoid the most common types of financial fraud.

Read More

Electricity provider Pinergy buys Irish data analytics firm Acutrace

More in this section

Six in ten autistic people afraid to share diagnosis at work Six in ten autistic people afraid to share diagnosis at work
Diageo sales figures Diageo announces retirement of chief executive 
US outsourcing firm SupportNinja to create 50 new jobs in Cork US outsourcing firm SupportNinja to create 50 new jobs in Cork
Fraudsmall businesses#BankingOrganisation: AIBOrganisation: Bank of IrelandOrganisation: Ulster Bank
<p>An 888 spokesperson said the settlement related to a period before it acquired William Hill.</p>

Little change to Flutter shares after rival William Hill fined £19m by gambling regulator

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd