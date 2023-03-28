Electricity provider Pinergy buys Irish data analytics firm Acutrace

Irish-owned Pinergy, which supplies electricity to about 30,000 households and businesses, said it has bought Acutrace, a data analysis firm, as part of a push to service more commercial clients. It is believed Pinergy paid at least €2m for the acquisition.

Acutrace has 600 business customers in Ireland and Britain and is part of a burgeoning industry that provides advice to businesses on how best to lower their power bills using live data.