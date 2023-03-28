Electricity provider Pinergy buys Irish data analytics firm Acutrace

Irish-owned Pinergy, which supplies electricity to about 30,000 households and businesses, said it has bought Acutrace, a data analysis firm, as part of a push to service more commercial clients. It is believed Pinergy paid at least €2m for the acquisition.
Acutrace has 600 business customers in Ireland and Britain and is part of a burgeoning industry that provides advice to businesses on how best to lower their power bills using live data.
It measures the time of day and amounts of energy being used to help firms cut their utility bills, the company said. The purchase comes after Acutrace had been working alongside Pinergy for some time.
“As part of Pinergy’s strategic plan, we are looking to accelerate and enhance our unique supply, analysis and advisory offering," said Pinergy chief executive Enda Gunnell.
"In 2021, we purchased Solar PV and battery installation business, Solar Electric to enhance our ability to deliver solar energy solutions at scale," Mr Gunnell said.
Mr Gunnell and Peter Bastable for Pinergy will join the Acutrace board, where Acutrace directors Aidan McDonnell and Gavin Doyle will continue to run the business as a separate entity from the new owner.
Acutrace said its customers include offices, sports stadia, educational institutions, hospitality outlets, pharmaceutical plants, shopping centres, and manufacturing plants.