RelateCare to create 280 jobs at new Tralee facility

RelateCare is announcing that it has established a hub at Kerry Technology Park on the campus of the Munster Technological University in Tralee
RelateCare is announcing that it has established a hub at Kerry Technology Park on the campus of the Munster Technological University in Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 07:59
Greg Murphy

Irish healthcare consultancy and out-sourcing company RelateCare plans to create 280 jobs at its new facility in Tralee.

The first 30 of these jobs have already been hired and are working at the Kerry hub, located at the Kerry Technology Park on the campus of the Munster Technological University.

The recruitment of the other 250 roles, including management executives, support-function staff and front-line access to care staff will now begin as part of the ongoing expansion.

RelateCare was established in 2013 and already employs 1,400 people in Ireland and the US.

The company looks after back-office functions for hospitals and healthcare facilities, including contact centres, telehealth and patient appointment scheduling facilities for clients both in Ireland and the US.

RelateCare is headquartered in Waterford and has hubs in Cleveland, Ohio, and Little Rock in Arkansas.

