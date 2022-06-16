Tech firm NetApp to create 300 jobs at Cork's South Docks

International technology company NetApp, with 11,000 employees globally, is to establish its first international headquarters in Cork city’s evolving South Docks, scaling up to 300 Munster-based jobs by next summer and allowing for flexible, hybrid working.

The data management and hybrid cloud services firm, which has been a Fortune 500 listing, is to locate its new international HQ at Navigation Square Two on Cork city’s Albert Quay, having committed to 28,500sq ft of new offices in the completed building, senior NetApp director James McGowan has confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

It is NetApp's first international HQ outside of Silicon Valley and will work with clients outside of the US, said Mr McGowan, who confirmed they were actively recruiting, having attended several expos and job fairs, and would be in place at Navigation Square by October.

The tech company currently has temporary offices across the River Lee at One Horgan's Quay, accommodating several dozen new employees, and last year indicated it may deliver up to 500 jobs in Cork as part of its growth and business-development strategy.

Target timeline

NetApp’s target timeline is to have 100 posts in place in Cork by the end of 2022 and to scale up to 300 jobs by June 2023.

The roles being sought span from early career to senior level, as well as multilingual roles, said Mr McGowan, ranging from engineering and technology roles to finance, sales, recruitment, and product management.

Founded in California in 1992, along with its San Jose base, it currently has other offices in Australia, the UK, Russia, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, and in Germany. Key to the location decision for Cork and Ireland were the standard and level of graduates available, the presence of Top Ten tech companies and clients already in Ireland, and the cost of establishing offices here.

In the drive to attract staff, Dublin-born Mr McGowan, who joined NetApp at the start of 2022, said they operate a ‘thrive everywhere’ model, providing a flexible, hybrid mode of working among perks such as wellbeing days, ‘no meetings’ and paid volunteer days. He said the space they are taking at Navigation Square Two (NSQ2) allows for more than the 300 employees due in the South Docks regeneration campus by mid-2023.

NetApp's decision to locate in Cork 'confirms the ongoing role of top-quality office accommodation in the evolving work environment', said OCP managing director Brian O’Callaghan.

Net App will join the likes of trading and finance-based Clearstream at the 360,000sq ft Navigation Square development being delivered by O’Callaghan Properties (OCP) who also have larger future mixed-use, including residential, sites to the east of City Hall on Kennedy Quay.

Clearstream currently has 90,000sq ft at NSQ1, which is 75% let, and NetApp will take 28,000sq ft in the building also housing Iconic, which has 15,000sq ft, meaning this second block of four in the total development is now 55% let.

OCP managing director Brian O’Callaghan said they were “delighted with NetApp’s decision to locate in Cork".

This is a very significant endorsement by a global company of the city and of docklands as a place to do business.

"It also confirms the ongoing role of top-quality office accommodation in the evolving work environment," he said.

There was a very positive pipeline of other office inquiries for Cork, Mr O’Callaghan added.