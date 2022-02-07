Google sued for €2.1bn by Swedish price comparison firm

Google sued for €2.1bn by Swedish price comparison firm

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the EU that established Google has breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favour of its own comparison-shopping services, PriceRunner said in a statement. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 08:48
Charles Daly

Google is being sued by Nordic price comparison provider PriceRunner for about 22 billion kronor (€2.1bn) at Sweden’s patent and market court.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the EU that established Google has breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favour of its own comparison-shopping services, PriceRunner said in a statement.

“This is also a matter of survival for many European entrepreneurial companies and job opportunities within tech,” said Mikael Lindahl, chief executive of PriceRunner.

The Nordic company, which has agreed to be bought by Klarna Bank, also said it expects that the final damages of the lawsuit will be “significantly higher” because the violation is still ongoing.

Last month, the US tech giant said it had filed a challenge against the ruling at the EU Court of Justice “because we feel there are areas that require legal clarification” from the bloc’s top judges.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Carlsberg to look beyond beer for boost to earnings Carlsberg to look beyond beer for boost to earnings
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Irish-run Open Orphan gets boost as Covid trials on humans deemed safe Irish-run Open Orphan gets boost as Covid trials on humans deemed safe
<p>BT has opted to stay in sports television rather than going for an outright sale to streaming service DAZN, which had also made an offer.</p>

Talks begin on merger of BT Sport and Eurosport in UK and Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices