Alison O'Connor
Alison O'Connor: Raising our corporate tax rate will be tough, but it’s the right thing to do

Call for Budget to 'reboot' Ireland-UK economic relations
The British-Irish Chamber of Commerce has called for a “collaboration” fund  to boost trade and promote research work between Ireland and Britain

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021


Taoiseach insists President Biden 'understands the North'
Mr Martin said he believes the ongoing issues with the protocol could be resolved if the political will exists in the North

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021


€10m allocated for pandemic mental health supports has not yet been spent
Covid-19 has 'laid bare' the inadequacies of the mental health system, an Oireachtas committee has been told

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021

Budget 2022: Tánaiste confirms welfare spending to rise
Leo Varadkar acknowledged prices were rising and said there would be a welfare package to counteract the soaring cost of living

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021

Budget 2022: Tensions in Government over 'discrepancies' in  health figures 
Attempts by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath’s department to get details of apparent budget underspends within Stephen Donnelly's department  have led to frustration

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021


Fuel allowance rise likely in Budget as consumers feel impact of soaring energy prices
Natural gas supplies across Europe are lower than they should be after Russia "turned down the tap in the flow of gas"

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021


One-off Covid bonus for frontline workers to be announced in Budget 2022
Coalition leaders will be asked to approve a multimillion-euro award, likely to consist of leave and an ex-gratia payment

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021


Young and low-income workers to be hit hardest if pension linked to life expectancy 
Trade unions and agencies working with disadvantaged people warn the proposed change could amplify deprivation

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021

Revealed: Proposals for higher welfare payments and extended paid parental leave
Officials at the Department of Finance have also recommended hikes in fuel costs and enhanced working from home supports

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021


Home heating and car fuel bills to increase under new budget plans
Papers published by the Department of Finance also propose a new working-from-home allowance, and increased stamp duty on larger homes

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021

Financial watchdog warns Government's plan to spend more and cut tax 'a risky strategy'
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said increased spending on public projects will be prioritised and there will also be a tax package for workers to ensure they are not impacted by inflation

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021


Pension and social welfare rises planned for Budget 2022, Varadkar says
Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe also apologised this morning to Fine Gael members over the Zappone controversy

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021


Donohoe to eliminate Ireland's emergency borrowing over next two budgets
Finance minister plans to phase out pandemic borrowing while NTMA chief signals positive state of Ireland's finances

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021


Covid cost to the Irish tourism sector priced at €13.4bn
Government must now bet big on tourism in Budget 2022, say sector leaders in wake of shutdown that cost 100,000 jobs

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021


Government considering social welfare rate increases in upcoming budget
While many sources say an increase in the pension is likely, there is no talk in Government of a 'giveaway budget'

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021


Economy emerging from crisis rapidly as tax revenues soar
Three of the big four tax sources helped deliver €39.5bn this year, leaving State finances in good shape ahead of Budget 2022

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021


No 'goodies' in upcoming budgets, ministers warn as focus is on reducing 'borrowed money' 
Minister Paschal Donohoe said work to reduce pandemic borrowing will begin in the approaching Budget

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021

'Broken' mental health service in need of €85m
Mental Health Reform is calling for major investment in Budget 2022

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021


Call for urgent increase in mental health funding as services reach 'breaking point'
Mater Hospital consultant Dr Ger O’Connor warned that the Irish health service is facing a “perfect storm” as the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic meet the existing weaknesses of mental health services in Ireland

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021

What the IFA is proposing in its Budget 2022 submission
Setting out its stall ahead of the budget the organisation notes that Irish agriculture is in a 'perilous position'

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021


Eoghan O'Mara Walsh: Aviation is key to recovery of tourism
Irish Tourism Industry Confederation chief says failing to provide for the recovery of air connections will cause long-term damage

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021

IFA: €1.5bn carbon tax pledge must be honoured
Pre-budget submissions demands supports to meet climate change targets

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021


Irish Examiner View: Big government is resurgent
The pandemic has, just as the banking crisis of 2008 did, confirmed that at moments of great crisis, at moments when great resources are needed, then the public purse is the transfusion service of last resort.

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021


Cost of insurance remains a real problem for Irish businesses
'After Covid, two main cost headaches for small businesses will be rent and insurance costs.'

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021

Davy doubles its projection for Ireland's GDP
Expects consumer spending to return to pre-pandemic levels this year

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021

